Mike Clink Helmed Magic Power: All Star Tribute to Triumph Coming In June

(Chipster) On Friday, June 6, 2025, one of the greatest and most successful Canadian rock bands of all-time, Triumph, will be honored with a star-studded tribute album. 'Magic Power: All Star Tribute to Triumph' will arrive via Round Hill Records, featuring such renowned rockers as Dorothy, Sebastian Bach, Nancy Wilson, Joey Belladonna, Slash, and Jeff Keith covering classic Triumph tunes.
The 15-track album features an amazing collection of musical firepower, including drummers Kenny Aronoff and Tommy Aldridge, and guitarists Bumblefoot, Paul Gilbert, Nita Strauss.
The project was conceived by renowned producer Mike Clink - who has produced classic recordings for Guns N' Roses, Motley Crue and Whitesnake.
'Magic Power' will be released on CD with a 12 page booklet and as a double LP gatefold edition. A sneak preview was released with a Sebastian Bach-sung rendition of the Triumph classic, "Rock & Roll Machine."
The participants are extremely honored to salute Triumph, including Phil X, who went on to say, "It is so incredible to get back to my roots with my brothers, Gil, Mike and Rik. The Triumph fans will love this!"
Enthusiastically, Journey drummer Deen Castronovo commented "Triumph was a huge influence, no Gil Moore, no Deen Castronovo singing behind a kit."
Furthermore, Sebastian Bach said, "The music of Triumph will always hold a special place in my heart. I'm super proud to pay tribute to one of my favorite bands of all time...the Rock n' Roll Machine known as TRIUMPH!"
Dee Snider recalled, "The first time I heard this song ('Lay It on the Line'), I was blown away. There's only one Rik Emmett and Triumph. I'm honored to be a part of this!"
Originally formed in 1975 and hailing from Mississauga, Ontario, Canada, the trio was always proud of their Great White North roots. And seemingly ever since their inception, Triumph was on the cutting edge of technology when it came to their live show - particularly lighting, sound, and effects.
Sophisticated lasers, pyrotechnics and moving lighting rigs, all computer-controlled - Triumph was one of the first arena rock bands to incorporate all of these elements into their shows. Triumph's headlining tours were legendary, and the band was featured on many memorable stadium/outdoor shows - including the US Festival, the World Series of Rock, the American Rock Festival and Texxas Jam, Day on the Green, to name but a few.
And now, fans will be able to re-experience Triumph classics in a whole new way - via 'Magic Power: All Star Tribute to Triumph.'
'MAGIC POWER: ALL STAR TRIBUTE TO TRIUMPH' TRACKLISTING:
24 Hours a Day - Sebastian Bach
Rock & Roll Machine - Sebastian Bach
Magic Power - Joey Belladonna
Spellbound - Mickey Thomas
Lay It on the Line - Dee Snider
Somebody's Out There - Lawrence Gowan
Never Surrender - Deen Castronovo
Hold On - Jeff Keith
Just One Night - Jason Scheff
I Live for the Weekend - Dorothy & Tyler Connolly
Fight the Good Fight - Nancy Wilson
Follow Your Heart - Jack Blades
Allied Forces - Phil X
Blinding Light Show - Envy of None
Fight the Good Fight (encore) - Dino Jelusick
