Miley Cyrus Shares Trailer For 'Something Beautiful' Visual Album

03-25-2025
(SME) Miley Cyrus debuts the official trailer for her highly anticipated ninth studio album, Something Beautiful, set for release on May 30, 2025, via Columbia Records. The album, featuring 13 original tracks, is executive produced by Miley Cyrus and Shawn Everett.

Alongside the trailer, Miley Cyrus announces the album's accompanying visual film of the same name, arriving in June- Something Beautiful, produced by Miley Cyrus, XYZ Films, and Panos Cosmatos in collaboration with Sony Music Vision, Columbia Records, and Live Nation, is directed by Miley Cyrus, Jacob Bixenman, and Brendan Walter, with cinematography by Benoît Debie.

Something Beautiful will showcase Miley Cyrus in a striking visual narrative, featuring archival Thierry Mugler couture, Jean Paul Gaultier, custom Alexander McQueen, and Alaïa.

