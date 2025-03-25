(SME) Miley Cyrus debuts the official trailer for her highly anticipated ninth studio album, Something Beautiful, set for release on May 30, 2025, via Columbia Records. The album, featuring 13 original tracks, is executive produced by Miley Cyrus and Shawn Everett.
Alongside the trailer, Miley Cyrus announces the album's accompanying visual film of the same name, arriving in June- Something Beautiful, produced by Miley Cyrus, XYZ Films, and Panos Cosmatos in collaboration with Sony Music Vision, Columbia Records, and Live Nation, is directed by Miley Cyrus, Jacob Bixenman, and Brendan Walter, with cinematography by Benoît Debie.
Something Beautiful will showcase Miley Cyrus in a striking visual narrative, featuring archival Thierry Mugler couture, Jean Paul Gaultier, custom Alexander McQueen, and Alaïa.
Miley Cyrus Announces New Visual Album 'Something Beautiful'
Dolly Parton And Miley Cyrus Duet On 'Wrecking Ball' - 2023 In Review
Dolly Parton And Miley Cyrus Duet On 'Wrecking Ball'
Miley Cyrus Shares Reflective New Single 'Used To Be Young'
Black Rebel Motorcycle Club Launching First Headline Tour in 5 Years- Chevelle Recruit Asking Alexandria and Dead Poet Society For Summer Tour- more
Ozzy Osbourne To Perform On Throne At Final Concert- Kirk Hammett Plots Solo Album And Has 767 Riffs For Next Metallica Record- more
Miley Cyrus Shares Trailer For 'Something Beautiful' Visual Album- Elton John and Brandi Carlile Announce Short Film Premiere- more
Kenny Chesney Named To The Country Music Hall of Fame- Eric Church Hits Career High With 'Hands Of Time'- Maren Morris Announces New Album- more
Bob James & Dave Koz - Just Us
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Spring In To Travel With These Items
Dr. John - Gris-Gris Gumbo Ya Ya: Singles 1968-1974
Jethro Tull - Curious Ruminant
Black Rebel Motorcycle Club Launching First Headline Tour in 5 Years
Chevelle Recruit Asking Alexandria and Dead Poet Society For Summer Tour
Aerosmith Offshoot Close Enemies Announce New Tour Dates
Five For Fighting And Vertical Horizon Plot Summer Tour
Guster Reveals Lineup And Activities For On The Ocean Fest 2025
Caliban Recruit Joe Bad For 'Dear Suffering'
Hail The Sun To Rock amphitheaters With Ice Nine Kills
Warfield Deliver 'Appetitive Aggression' Video