SiriusXM Launch Mumford & Sons Radio

(PR) SiriusXM and GRAMMY award-winning British folk rock band Mumford & Sons today announced the launch of an exclusive pop-up channel, Mumford & Sons Radio, ahead of the long-awaited release of the band's fifth studio album RUSHMERE.

Ahead of RUSHMERE's release on Friday, March 28, fans across North America will have the chance to call in, ask questions and talk to the band live on Thursday, March 27 at 11:00 am ET. Following the fan Q&A session, the band will perform live from the SiriusXM studios.

The channel is available to subscribers in their cars on channel 79 through April 8 and on the SiriusXM app through April 24. Mumford & Sons Radio, curated and presented by Mumford & Sons, will guide listeners through the band's extensive discography including songs from their new album as well as music from artists that influence and inspire them. The channel will also feature behind-the-scenes insight into the making of Mumford & Sons' upcoming fifth studio album RUSHMERE, the band's first album since 2018.

Additionally, Mumford & Sons Radio will spotlight exclusive moments from over 15 years of SiriusXM's support of the band including replays of their 2015 performance at New York City's McKittrick Hotel, their 2019 performance from the legendary Stephen Talkhouse in the Hamptons and multiple in-studio performances.

Eligible customers can get their first three months of SiriusXM for free. Click here to sign up and experience all that SiriusXM has to offer.

Related Stories

News > Mumford Sons