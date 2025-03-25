SiriusXM Launch Mumford & Sons Radio

(PR) SiriusXM and GRAMMY award-winning British folk rock band Mumford & Sons today announced the launch of an exclusive pop-up channel, Mumford & Sons Radio, ahead of the long-awaited release of the band's fifth studio album RUSHMERE.
Ahead of RUSHMERE's release on Friday, March 28, fans across North America will have the chance to call in, ask questions and talk to the band live on Thursday, March 27 at 11:00 am ET. Following the fan Q&A session, the band will perform live from the SiriusXM studios.
The channel is available to subscribers in their cars on channel 79 through April 8 and on the SiriusXM app through April 24. Mumford & Sons Radio, curated and presented by Mumford & Sons, will guide listeners through the band's extensive discography including songs from their new album as well as music from artists that influence and inspire them. The channel will also feature behind-the-scenes insight into the making of Mumford & Sons' upcoming fifth studio album RUSHMERE, the band's first album since 2018.
Additionally, Mumford & Sons Radio will spotlight exclusive moments from over 15 years of SiriusXM's support of the band including replays of their 2015 performance at New York City's McKittrick Hotel, their 2019 performance from the legendary Stephen Talkhouse in the Hamptons and multiple in-studio performances.
Eligible customers can get their first three months of SiriusXM for free. Click here to sign up and experience all that SiriusXM has to offer.
Black Rebel Motorcycle Club Launching First Headline Tour in 5 Years- Chevelle Recruit Asking Alexandria and Dead Poet Society For Summer Tour- more
Ozzy Osbourne To Perform On Throne At Final Concert- Kirk Hammett Plots Solo Album And Has 767 Riffs For Next Metallica Record- more
Miley Cyrus Shares Trailer For 'Something Beautiful' Visual Album- Elton John and Brandi Carlile Announce Short Film Premiere- more
Kenny Chesney Named To The Country Music Hall of Fame- Eric Church Hits Career High With 'Hands Of Time'- Maren Morris Announces New Album- more
Bob James & Dave Koz - Just Us
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Spring In To Travel With These Items
Dr. John - Gris-Gris Gumbo Ya Ya: Singles 1968-1974
Jethro Tull - Curious Ruminant
Black Rebel Motorcycle Club Launching First Headline Tour in 5 Years
Chevelle Recruit Asking Alexandria and Dead Poet Society For Summer Tour
Aerosmith Offshoot Close Enemies Announce New Tour Dates
Five For Fighting And Vertical Horizon Plot Summer Tour
Guster Reveals Lineup And Activities For On The Ocean Fest 2025
Caliban Recruit Joe Bad For 'Dear Suffering'
Hail The Sun To Rock amphitheaters With Ice Nine Kills
Warfield Deliver 'Appetitive Aggression' Video