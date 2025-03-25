.

SiriusXM Launch Mumford & Sons Radio

03-25-2025
SiriusXM Launch Mumford & Sons Radio

(PR) SiriusXM and GRAMMY award-winning British folk rock band Mumford & Sons today announced the launch of an exclusive pop-up channel, Mumford & Sons Radio, ahead of the long-awaited release of the band's fifth studio album RUSHMERE.

Ahead of RUSHMERE's release on Friday, March 28, fans across North America will have the chance to call in, ask questions and talk to the band live on Thursday, March 27 at 11:00 am ET. Following the fan Q&A session, the band will perform live from the SiriusXM studios.

The channel is available to subscribers in their cars on channel 79 through April 8 and on the SiriusXM app through April 24. Mumford & Sons Radio, curated and presented by Mumford & Sons, will guide listeners through the band's extensive discography including songs from their new album as well as music from artists that influence and inspire them. The channel will also feature behind-the-scenes insight into the making of Mumford & Sons' upcoming fifth studio album RUSHMERE, the band's first album since 2018.

Additionally, Mumford & Sons Radio will spotlight exclusive moments from over 15 years of SiriusXM's support of the band including replays of their 2015 performance at New York City's McKittrick Hotel, their 2019 performance from the legendary Stephen Talkhouse in the Hamptons and multiple in-studio performances.

Eligible customers can get their first three months of SiriusXM for free. Click here to sign up and experience all that SiriusXM has to offer.

Related Stories
SiriusXM Launch Mumford & Sons Radio

News > Mumford Sons

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Black Rebel Motorcycle Club Launching First Headline Tour in 5 Years- Chevelle Recruit Asking Alexandria and Dead Poet Society For Summer Tour- more

Ozzy Osbourne To Perform On Throne At Final Concert- Kirk Hammett Plots Solo Album And Has 767 Riffs For Next Metallica Record- more

Miley Cyrus Shares Trailer For 'Something Beautiful' Visual Album- Elton John and Brandi Carlile Announce Short Film Premiere- more

Day In Country

Kenny Chesney Named To The Country Music Hall of Fame- Eric Church Hits Career High With 'Hands Of Time'- Maren Morris Announces New Album- more

Reviews

Bob James & Dave Koz - Just Us

Lordi - Limited Deadition

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Spring In To Travel With These Items

Dr. John - Gris-Gris Gumbo Ya Ya: Singles 1968-1974

Jethro Tull - Curious Ruminant

Latest News

Black Rebel Motorcycle Club Launching First Headline Tour in 5 Years

Chevelle Recruit Asking Alexandria and Dead Poet Society For Summer Tour

Aerosmith Offshoot Close Enemies Announce New Tour Dates

Five For Fighting And Vertical Horizon Plot Summer Tour

Guster Reveals Lineup And Activities For On The Ocean Fest 2025

Caliban Recruit Joe Bad For 'Dear Suffering'

Hail The Sun To Rock amphitheaters With Ice Nine Kills

Warfield Deliver 'Appetitive Aggression' Video