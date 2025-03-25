Sons Of The East Announce World Tour

(The Syndicate) Following the announcement of their highly anticipated sophomore album SONS and the release of its stirring first single "Rescue Me," Australian indie-folk band Sons Of The East have unveiled their third world tour-one that sees them stepping up to bigger venues and larger crowds than ever before. Spanning North America, Europe, the UK, and beyond, the tour will bring their engaging live show to audiences worldwide in support of SONS, out June 13 via MGM (Metropolitan Groove Merchants).

With over 700 million streams, 75 million YouTube views, and more than 100,000 headline tickets sold-all as a fully independent band-Sons Of The East have earned a reputation for unforgettable performances, drawing in fans from around the world. Known for their raucous, communal energy on stage, Jack Rollins (vocals, guitar), Nic Johnston (vocals, keys), and Dan Wallage (guitar, banjo) have earned a reputation for unforgettable performances, with their last global run even catching the attention of some high-profile fans. Bill Murray endorsed them in an Instagram video and when asked how it came about, Sons Of The East manager Bryon Jones stated to The Music, "He's a genuine fan. He came to a tiny show in North Carolina last year and said hi to the band, and they hung out. Then he turned up to the sold-out Boston show last week and asked for some guitar tips from Jack, so he got them in exchange for the video!"

In London Emma Thompson caught their sold-out show at O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire-one of many capacity gigs the band has played worldwide, from The Troubadour in LA to Music Hall of Williamsburg in New York and Sala Apolo in Barcelona. Their next tour promises to be even bigger as they graduate to significantly larger rooms across multiple continents. While Jack Rollins, Nic Johnston, and Dan Wallage remain the heart of the band, their live performances feature a full band, adding even more energy and depth to their dynamic show.

Since their breakthrough, Sons Of The East have captivated a worldwide audience with their seamless fusion of folk, blues, and soul. Their 2022 debut album Palomar Parade (now nearing 100 million streams) set the stage for their meteoric rise, with tracks that resonated far beyond their roots in Sydney's Northern Beaches. Now, SONS marks the next thrilling chapter, crafted between relentless touring and intimate sessions at their Sydney studio.

Tickets for the world tour will go on sale March 28th. For the full list of dates and more information, visit www.sonsoftheeast.com. SONS is out June 13. Stream "Rescue Me" now HERE.

SONS OF THE EAST - WORLD TOUR 2025

AUSTRALIA

AUG 08 Melbourne, Northcote Theatre

AUG 09 Sydney, Enmore Theatre

AUG 12 Brisbane, Princess Theatre

AUG 15 Adelaide, The Gov

AUG 16 Fremantle, Freo Social

EUROPE

AUG 28 Oslo, Cosmopolite, Norway

AUG 29 Tonder, Tonder Festival, Denmark

AUG 30 Darmstadt, Golden Leaves Festival, Germany

AUG 31 Rubigen, Buhne am Teich, Switzerland

SEPT 04 Bilbao, Kafe Antzokia, Spain

SEPT 04 Bilbao, Kafe Antzoika, Spain

SEPT 05 Madrid, La Riviera, Spain

SEPT 06 Barcelona, Paral·lel 62, Spain

SEPT 10 Milan, Magazine Generali, Italy

SEPT 11 Zurich, Volkshaus, Switzerland

SEPT 12 Stuttgart, Club Cann, Germany

SEPT 13 Munich, Muffathalle, Germany

SEPT 14 Vienna, Arena, Austria

SEPT 15 Prague, Lucerna Music Bar, Czech Republic

SEPT 17 Berlin, Columbia Theatre, Germany

SEPT 18 Groningen, De Oosterpoort, Netherlands

SEPT 19 Cologne, Kantine, Germany

SEPT 20 Hannover, Musikzentrum, Germany

SEPT 21 Bremen, Schlachthof, Germany

SEPT 23 Hamburg, Mojo, Germany

SEPT 24 Utrecht, Tivoli Ronda, Netherlands

SEPT 25 Brussels, La Madeleine, Belgium

SEPT 26 Paris, Trianon, France

UK

SEPT 27 London, O2 Forum Kentish Town, England

NORTH AMERICA

OCT 01 Toronto, The Opera House, ON, Canada

OCT 02 Montreal, Theatre Beanfield, QC, Canada

OCT 03 Boston, Royale, MA, USA

OCT 04 New York, Webster Hall, NY, USA

OCT 07 Philadelphia, Foundry, PA, USA

OCT 08 Washington D.C., Howard Theatre, USA

OCT 10 Charlotte, The Underground, NC, USA

OCT 11 Atlanta, Hell At The Masquerade, GA, USA

OCT 12 Nashville, Basement East, TN, USA

OCT 14 Indianapolis, HI-FI, IN, USA

OCT 16 Detroit, The Majestic, MI, USA

OCT 17 Chicago, House Of Blues, IL, USA

OCT 18 Minneapolis, Fine Line, MN, USA

OCT 19 Des Moines, Wooly's, IA, USA

OCT 21 Denver, Summit, CO, USA

OCT 23 San Diego, SOMA - Sidestage, CA, USA

OCT 24 Los Angeles, The Bellwether, CA, USA

OCT 25 San Francisco, Bimbo's 365 Club, CA, USA

OCT 28 Portland, Hawthorne Theatre, OR, USA

OCT 29 Seattle, The Crocodile, WA, USA

OCT 31 Vancouver, Vogue Theatre, BC, Canada

