Sweet Relief Musicians Fund and Sweetwater Launch Hearing Health Fund

(The Syndicate) A staggering 40 percent of musicians and those working in the music industry experience noise-induced hearing loss, prompting Sweet Relief Musicians Fund and Sweetwater to tackle the issue head-on. Launched today, The Hearing Health Fund at Sweet Relief Musicians Fund, in partnership with Sweetwater, provides essential support for the growing number of music industry professionals who face hearing-related challenges.

Repeated exposure over time to loud sounds can lead to hearing loss, tinnitus, and other auditory issues, putting musicians and music industry workers at higher risk of developing hearing loss than the general public. Research shows that 7 in 10 music venue staff are exposed to noise levels above the daily recommended limit. What's more, 70 percent reported that they never used hearing protection, and only 15 percent reported using hearing protection regularly.

These findings are concerning to Todd Page, MD, who has a vested interest in protecting the hearing of music makers and music listeners, alike. Dr. Page is Sweetwater's in-house family physician who provides medical care for employees (many of whom are active musicians) and their families.

"Screening is essential to protecting musicians from hearing loss because once the damage is done, there's no going back to 'normal.' It's heartbreaking telling a fellow musician their tinnitus isn't fixable; that it's too late to reverse it, and all they can do is adapt and try to keep it from progressing," explained Dr. Page. "Getting musicians to respect the need for hearing protection despite a sense of 'it won't happen to me' is so important when they're just starting their musical journey."

The Hearing Health Fund includes a free, three-part hearing screening with a certified audiologist and free Etymotic Research ER-20XS High Fidelity Earplugs. The free consultation includes:

Reviewing the hearing screening results and making recommendations

General education about hearing health as it relates to music industry professionals

Individualized education regarding personal sound exposure

Basic care for those struggling with hearing disorders or hearing loss

Sweetwater, the No. 1 online retailer for music gear, is synonymous with sound expertise-the company also creates and delivers immersive audio experiences at major-league stadiums, concert halls, houses of worship, and more. But more importantly, Sweet Relief Musicians Fund teamed with Sweetwater on this effort because of their shared mission of caring for musicians.

"We're thrilled to partner with Sweetwater to bring this vital resource to our music community, as we share a goal to keep musicians healthy," said Aric Steinberg, Executive Director, Sweet Relief Musicians Fund. "Music-induced hearing loss and disorders are 100% preventable. Our free hearing health screenings are another way for Sweet Relief to care for musicians and to help ensure that people of all income levels have access to quality medical resources."

To apply for the Hearing Health Fund, complete the simple, online form available at https://www.sweetrelief.org/hearinghealthfund.html. For additional details about care for tinnitus or for amplification devices, contact the Sweet Relief team at [email protected] to see if more coverage is possible.

