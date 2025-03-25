The Country Cruising Cruise Add Song Suffragettes To Lineup

(117) The Country Cruising Cruise, set to sail from October 27 to November 1, 2025, has added Nashville's very own all-female singer-songwriter showcase, Song Suffragettes. This special event will feature five of the most talented singer-songwriters in the community; Leslie Satcher, Terri Jo Box, Maggie Baugh, Olivia Rudeen, and Zoe Cummins. These talented artists will be performing on this star-studded cruise, bringing their incredible music to the high seas.

Each of these women brings their own unique sound and perspective to the country music scene. Leslie Satcher is a seasoned songwriter whose work has been recorded by artists like George Strait and Trisha Yearwood, known for her soulful lyrics and storytelling. Terri Jo Box's blend of traditional country and Southern rock has made her a rising star in the genre, while Maggie Baugh's youthful energy and powerful vocals have earned her a dedicated fanbase. Olivia Rudeen, a singer-songwriter with an empowering voice, has been praised for her honest and relatable lyrics, and Zoe Cummins' powerful stage presence and raw talent are quickly catching the attention of country music lovers. Together, these women will bring an unforgettable performance to the Country Cruising Cruise, showcasing their artistry and passion for country music.

Launching from Fort Lauderdale, the ports of call will be Key West and Nassau, Bahamas. The music festival at sea will include performances by multi-platinum, country icons Sara Evans, Clay Walker and Trace Adkins along with chart-topping duo LOCASH, William Michael Morgan, Canaan Smith, Jerrod Niemann, Craig Campbell, Maggie Baugh, Allie Colleen and more. To book cabins, visit countrycruising.com.

