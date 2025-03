The Lawrence Arms Final Addition To Camp Punksylvania

(Earshot) The wait is over-The Lawrence Arms have been officially announced as the final addition to Camp Punksylvania 2025! The legendary Chicago punk trio joins an already explosive lineup featuring headliners The Vandals, Dillinger Four and Bridge City Sinners.

Now in its fifth year, Camp Punksylvania continues to push boundaries with a diverse lineup featuring femme, queer, and artists of color alongside major national acts, ensuring a weekend that truly represents the heart of the punk community. Fans can expect explosive performances from the likes of Scowl, THICK, Pollyanna, War On Women, The OBGMs, Spaced, JER, Teenage Halloween, Rebelmatic, and many more.

Daily lineups will be revealed in April, giving fans a closer look at which days their favorite bands will hit the stages. Don't worry, there are no set overlaps at Camp Punksylvania.

