Travis Scott Extends Circus Maximus World Tour

(HR) Travis Scott today announced the extension of his record-breaking CIRCUS MAXIMUS WORLD TOUR with a series of international stadium shows taking place this fall.
Produced by Live Nation, the limited global run will span five countries, kicking off on Saturday, October 11 in Johannesburg, South Africa at FMB Stadium, before continuing with stops in Delhi, India, Seoul, Korea, Sanya, Hainan, China, and Tokyo, Japan.
Scott's CIRCUS MAXIMUS WORLD TOUR originally kicked off October 2023 and included 76 sold-out stops across North America, Europe, UK, Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand throughout 2023 and 2024. The tour concluded as the highest grossing rap tour in history with $209.3 million and 1.7 million tickets sold.
TICKETS: Presale and onsale dates and times vary by market. Check your local listings at travisscott.com for more information.
CIRCUS MAXIMUS 2025 TOUR DATES:
Sat Oct 11 - Johannesburg, South Africa - FMB Stadium
Sat Oct 18 - Delhi, India - Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium
Sat Oct 25 - Seoul, Korea - Goyang Stadium
Sat Nov 01 - Sanya, Hainan, China - Sanya Stadium *
Sat Nov 08 - Tokyo, Japan - Belluna Dome
*Non-Live Nation Date
Travis Scott To Make Historical Return To Headline Coachella
Future And Travis Scott Team Up For 'South Of France' Remix
Travis Scott Takes DAYS BEFORE RODEO To No. 1
Travis Scott Shares FE!N Video Ahead Of SNL Appearance
Black Rebel Motorcycle Club Launching First Headline Tour in 5 Years- Chevelle Recruit Asking Alexandria and Dead Poet Society For Summer Tour- more
Ozzy Osbourne To Perform On Throne At Final Concert- Kirk Hammett Plots Solo Album And Has 767 Riffs For Next Metallica Record- more
Miley Cyrus Shares Trailer For 'Something Beautiful' Visual Album- Elton John and Brandi Carlile Announce Short Film Premiere- more
Kenny Chesney Named To The Country Music Hall of Fame- Eric Church Hits Career High With 'Hands Of Time'- Maren Morris Announces New Album- more
Bob James & Dave Koz - Just Us
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Spring In To Travel With These Items
Dr. John - Gris-Gris Gumbo Ya Ya: Singles 1968-1974
Jethro Tull - Curious Ruminant
Black Rebel Motorcycle Club Launching First Headline Tour in 5 Years
Chevelle Recruit Asking Alexandria and Dead Poet Society For Summer Tour
Aerosmith Offshoot Close Enemies Announce New Tour Dates
Five For Fighting And Vertical Horizon Plot Summer Tour
Guster Reveals Lineup And Activities For On The Ocean Fest 2025
Caliban Recruit Joe Bad For 'Dear Suffering'
Hail The Sun To Rock amphitheaters With Ice Nine Kills
Warfield Deliver 'Appetitive Aggression' Video