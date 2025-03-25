Travis Scott Extends Circus Maximus World Tour

(HR) Travis Scott today announced the extension of his record-breaking CIRCUS MAXIMUS WORLD TOUR with a series of international stadium shows taking place this fall.

Produced by Live Nation, the limited global run will span five countries, kicking off on Saturday, October 11 in Johannesburg, South Africa at FMB Stadium, before continuing with stops in Delhi, India, Seoul, Korea, Sanya, Hainan, China, and Tokyo, Japan.

Scott's CIRCUS MAXIMUS WORLD TOUR originally kicked off October 2023 and included 76 sold-out stops across North America, Europe, UK, Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand throughout 2023 and 2024. The tour concluded as the highest grossing rap tour in history with $209.3 million and 1.7 million tickets sold.

TICKETS: Presale and onsale dates and times vary by market. Check your local listings at travisscott.com for more information.

CIRCUS MAXIMUS 2025 TOUR DATES:

Sat Oct 11 - Johannesburg, South Africa - FMB Stadium

Sat Oct 18 - Delhi, India - Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium

Sat Oct 25 - Seoul, Korea - Goyang Stadium

Sat Nov 01 - Sanya, Hainan, China - Sanya Stadium *

Sat Nov 08 - Tokyo, Japan - Belluna Dome

*Non-Live Nation Date

