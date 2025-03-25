Watch Jada Kingdom Perform 'G.A.D.' In Studio

(TTB) This past New Music Friday, Jada Kingdom made an electrifying entrance with her latest track, "G.A.D," an acronym for "Girls Are Drugs." In collaboration with widely renowned music platform On The Radar, today, the global powerhouse singer, songwriter, and producer has delivered an exhilarating in-studio performance that you won't want to miss.

After an exciting teaser last week that sparked hundreds of fan-created videos across social media, anticipation reached a fever pitch as "G.A.D" officially dropped. The song is garnering enthusiastic responses from listeners worldwide. Jada is currently featured on the cover of Pandora Music's 'Today's Dancehall' radio station, with "G.A.D" making waves on various Spotify playlists, including 'This Is Frequency,' 'Who We Be,' 'New Music Friday UK,' 'New Music Friday Canada,' 'Just Dropped' 'Crxss Current' 'New Hip Hop,' and on Apple Music's 'Worldwide Riddim.' It's also highlighted in Audiomack's 'Best of the Week: Caribbean' playlist.

With "G.A.D," Jada Kingdom boldly showcases her unique ability to blend genres. This release is a testament to her musical evolution and her fearless spirit in pushing boundaries and exploring new terrain. The track features dynamic electric guitar riffs paired with Jada's mesmerizing Jamaican patois, creating a vibrant fusion of modern dancehall and rock. The unforgettable chorus and catchy melodies elevate "G.A.D" into a compelling pop-punk anthem, tackling a controversial theme that Jada, affectionately known as TWINKLE, felt passionate about addressing in her music.

"I've heard some guys saying 'Girls Are Drugs,' and honestly, that cracked me up! If you know me, you know I'm all about celebrating the gal dem and representing, so I had to speak up. If we're going with the whole girls-as-drugs idea, let's be real-some guys can get a bit too hooked [laughs]. It's funny how dudes often focus on women instead of taking a good look at themselves first. I had a blast making this song, and the playful controversy around it was all in good fun. One thing's for sure: I really went all out on that beat, and I hope you vibe a likkle bit to it," Jada expressed in a statement to the press.

"G.A.D" comes on the heels of the success of "Only You" and Jada's hit "Can't Tell Me That," which has received widespread acclaim, featuring on Spotify's 'Fever' playlist, Tidal's 'Dancehall Massive' playlist, and Pandora's 'Dancehall Queen' playlist, among other notable mentions. Jada Kingdom is eagerly preparing for the upcoming release of her next project-the highly anticipated follow-up to her acclaimed 2022 EP, New Motion and is set to feature "G.A.D," "Only You," "Can't Tell Me That" and more!

