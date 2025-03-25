Yung Lean Announces Forever Yung Tour

(Orienteer) Following the announcement of his forthcoming album, Jonatan, and the release of lead single "Forever Yung," Yung Lean took over his hometown of Stockholm and headlined a sold-out Avicii Arena.
It was a family affair uniting the best of Sad Boys and Draing Gang with special guests Gud, Yung Sherman, Bladee, Ecco2k, and Thaiboy Digital in front of a rabid hometown crowd of over 16,000. A full-length concert film capturing this special night is available to watch below.
The show launched a new era of the Yung Lean live experience ahead of today's announcement of his Forever Yung Tour that will see him traverse North American and European continents throughout October and November.
An artist presale will begin Wednesday, March 26th, starting at 10am local time. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale beginning Friday, March 28th at 10am local time.
Yung Lean's return to the stage will celebrate the release of the forthcoming Jonatan LP, which will arrive on May 2nd via his own World Affairs label. Outside of music, Yung Lean has been filming for Romain Gavras' forthcoming movie Sacrifice alongside actors Chris Evans, John Malkovich, Anya Taylor-Joy, Salma Hayek, Vincent Cassel and more, including his musical collaborator Charli XCX.
Since bursting onto the global stage in 2013 with his twice-viral "Ginseng Strip 2002," which was the #1 TikTok song globally in 2022, the now 28-year-old artist is over a decade into a career that has been shockingly unique, not only for his international success as a Swedish rapper, but also the partnerships he has forged and the sheer potency of his art. Having collaborated with mainstream rappers like Travis Scott, alt-pop stars like FKA Twigs, and avant-garde experimentalists like Dean Blunt, Yung Lean has explored the limits of genre with projects like JonatanLeandoer96 and his punk band Död Mark. With Jonatan, he makes his most direct artistic statement yet, one that synthesizes his career to date into a singular and powerful statement of intent.
Upcoming Tour Dates
10/4 - Detroit, MI @ Russell Industrial Center
10/7 - Chicago, IL @ Fairgrounds at Salt Shed
10/9 - Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium
10/11 - Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
10/12 - Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium
10/15 - Brooklyn, NY @ The Brooklyn Mirage
10/16 - Boston, MA @ Citizens House of Blues Boston
10/18 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia
10/19 - Washington, DC @ The Anthem
10/20 - Toronto, ON @ HISTORY
11/9 - Prague, CZ @ Forum Karlin
11/10 - Vienna, AT @ Gasometer
11/12 - Berlin, DE @ Uber Eats Music Hall
11/13 - Warsaw, PL @ COS Torwar Hall
11/15 - Milan, IT @ Fabrique Milano
11/17 - Barcelona, ES @ Hivernacle
11/19 - Tilburg, NL @ 013 Poppodium
11/20 - Offenbach am Main, DE @ Stadthalle Offenbach
11/22 - London, UK @ OVO Arena Wembley
11/24 - Paris, FR @ Zénith Paris - La Villette
11/26 - Manchester, UK @ O2 Victoria Warehouse Manchester
Yung Lean Returns With 'Forever Yung' Video
