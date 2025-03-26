Andrew McMahon's Holiday From Real Second Sailing Announced

(BHM) Andrew McMahon, in partnership with Sixthman, is excited to announce the return of Andrew McMahon's Holiday From Real, an immersive musical adventure highlighted by exclusive headline performances from all three of the veteran singer-songwriter-pianist's beloved projects including Something Corporate, Jack's Mannequin, and Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness.

Andrew McMahon's Holiday From Real sails February 28-March 4, 2026 from Miami, FL to Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic aboard Norwegian Pearl. Priority Presales for Holiday From Real Alumni and members of McMahon's Camp Wilderness community begin April 1 and continue to April 4 at 11:59 pm (ET).

First Round Presale Sign-Ups are available now through April 3 at 11:59 pm (ET). Presale (Early Booking Times) run April 7-8. Final Round Presale Sign-Ups will conclude April 7 at 11:59 pm (ET). Public On-Sales begin April 9 at 2:00 pm (ET), exclusively at holidayfromrealcruise.com. The first 500 cabins booked during the Presale will secure an onboard photo opportunity with McMahon. Bookings are available for just $100 down per person when they make reservations before June 9 or while cabins last.

The second sailing of Andrew McMahon's Holiday From Real will once again showcase McMahon's one-of-a-kind, two-decade-plus career with exclusive headline performances from the million-selling, chart-topping Something Corporate, the RIAA Gold-certified Jack's Mannequin, and his critically acclaimed solo project, Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness. What's more, the journey will also feature non-stop live music from an all-star lineup including The Maine, The Starting Line, Petey USA, Michigander, Trousdale, flor, Annika Bennett, Ivory Lane, and Hunter DeBlanc. Further highlights will include a live podcast recording of The Gunz Show, the ingeniously curated late-night event Shut Up & Dance, along with theme nights, activities, and a wide array of once-in-a-lifetime artist experiences.

The Norwegian Pearl will provide everything needed to make Andrew McMahon's Holiday From Real the most thrillingly luxurious cruise vacation ever, with fully stocked bars at (almost) every corner, tasty dining options, the Pool Deck (with multiple hot tubs), Pearl Club Casino, Mandara Spa, Body Waves Fitness Center, Sports Court, and much more.

Beyond the onboard experience, Holiday From Real cruisers will have the chance to enjoy a day of adventure in Puerto Plata (officially known as San Felipe de Puerto Plata), the ninth-largest city in the Dominican Republic and the capital of the province of Puerto Plata. Guests can enjoy spectacular city views atop the 2,600-foot-high Pico Isabel de Torres mountain, explore the 16th-century Fortaleza San Felipe, or visit the Amber Museum, a museum filled with a unique collection of valuable Dominican amber which is semiprecious tree sap that has hardened for millions of years capturing many fossils of plant and insect life. Please note: Shore excursions will not be available until 4-6 weeks prior to sailing. Cruisers will be able to book an excursion upon receipt of their official booking number.

ANDREW MCMAHON'S HOLIDAY FROM REAL

Sailing February 28-March 4, 2026

From Miami, FL to Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic

Aboard Norwegian Pearl

Lineup:

Andrew McMahon In the Wilderness

Something Corporate

Jack's Mannequin

The Maine

The Starting Line

Petey USA

Michigander

Trousdale

flor

Annika Bennett

Ivory Lane

Hunter DeBlanc

A portion of the proceeds will go to benefit the Dear Jack Foundation. Founded by McMahon in July 2006 following his own battle with Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia (ALL), the Dear Jack Foundation provides impactful programs benefiting adolescents and young adults (AYA) diagnosed with cancer and their families to improve their quality of life from treatment to survivorship.

