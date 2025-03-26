Black Country, New Road Stream 'For The Cold Country'

(PPR) Black Country, New Road share a new single titled "For the Cold Country". The track comes ahead of their new album, "Forever Howlong", which is due out April 4th on Ninja Tune.

"Forever Howlong" is the band's first studio release since 2022's UK #3 album "Ants From Up There", which gave them their second Top 5 UK album in 12 months alongside their Mercury Prize shortlisted debut "For the first time", and follows 2023's "Live at Bush Hall", an album The Guardian claimed was a "magical resurgence" in a triumphant five-star review. Now, on studio album three, the band are once again building from the ground up in yet another miraculous musical transformation.

The long-awaited new record was produced by James Ford (Fontaines D.C., Arctic Monkeys, Depeche Mode, Blur) and sees Black Country, New Road settled into a new shape in which vocal duties - and most of the song writing - is split between Tyler Hyde, Georgia Ellery, and May Kershaw. The album was announced alongside it's expansive and joyous opener "Besties", which was met by rapturous praise from both their incredibly dedicated fans and media alike. The track was recently followed up with "Happy Birthday". Inspired by the former single, it is a perfect example of how songs on Forever Howlong are connected in spirit and tone but still feel like very standalone pieces of work.

"For the Cold Country" is the first of the singles to feature May Kershaw on lead vocal duties. Building from choral layered vocal melodies and pared back instrumentation, the track swells and transforms into an enlivening, rhythmic breakout that marks one of the records most epic moments. The song speaks once again to the band's proficiency in dynamic control, and their efflorescent songwriting ability.

As with the songs from their "Live at Bush Hall" release, Black Country, New Road, who in 2024 sold out dates across the US earlier in the Spring and performed at Coachella, Glastonbury, Primavera, Green Man, and Pitchfork London, have been road testing material from "Forever Howlong" on stage across the year. Through fan recordings and the band's own constant reinvention, these songs have largely taken shape in plain sight and with the full support of their international fanbase. Despite moving swiftly on after each record, and never having conventionally toured in support of a studio album, the band's fervent following has only grown and grown regardless.

The band will take to the road again in 2025 in support of the album. Dates will start with an intimate run of UK live shows to take place in April 2025 - in which they will perform the album in full to celebrate it's release - ahead of the band's US dates, as well as festival appearances at Pitchfork Music Festival CDMX, Primavera Sound, Paredes De Coura, Lowlands, and End Of The Road, plus a full UK / EU tour in September and October, ending on their biggest headliner yet at London's O2 Brixton Academy.

Black Country, New Road live dates:

Mon 31 Mar - Pryzm (Banquet Outstore) - Kingston, UK

Tue 01 Apr - Rough Trade Liverpool (Instore) *SOLD OUT* - Liverpool, UK

Wed 02 Apr - Rough Trade Nottingham (Instore) *SOLD OUT* - Nottingham, UK

Sat 05 Apr - Rough Trade East (Instore) *SOLD OUT* - London, UK

Mon 07 Apr - Plaza - Stockport, UK

Tue 08 Apr - Queens Hall - Edinburgh, UK

Wed 09 Apr - Leeds Project House - Leeds, UK

Fri 11 Apr - Town Hall - Birmingham, UK

Sat 12 Apr - Engine Rooms - Southampton, UK

Sun 13 Apr - Epic Studios - Norwich, UK

Tue 15 Apr - Village Underground *SOLD OUT* - London, UK

Sat 03 May - Pitchfork Music Festival CDMX - Mexico City, MX

Fri 09 May - Bowery Ballroom *SOLD OUT* - New York City, NY, US ✹

Sat 10 May - Bowery Ballroom *SOLD OUT* - New York City, NY, US ✶

Tue 13 May - Salt Shed - Chicago, IL, US ☼ ☆

Wed 14 May - Slowdown - Omaha, NE, US ☼

Fri 16 May - Mission Ballroom - Denver, CO, US ♢

Sat 17 May - Kilby Block Party - Salt Lake City, UT, US

Mon 19 May - The Observatory - Santa Ana, CA, US ☆

Tue 20 May - The Wiltern - Los Angeles, CA, US ☆

Thu 22 May - The Warfield - San Francisco, CA, US ☆

Fri 23 May - Roseland Theater - Portland, OR, US ☆

Sat 24 May - Moore Theater - Seattle, WA, US ☆

✹ support from Asher White

✶ support from @

☼ support from Friko

☆ support from Nora Brown with Stephanie Coleman

♢ supporting St. Vincent

Sat 07 Jun - Primavera Sound Festival - Barcelona, ES

Fri 04 Jul - Sexto Unplugged - Sesto Al Reghena, IT

Sat 05 Jul - Lars Rock Fest - Chiusi Scalo, IT

Wed 13 Aug - Praia fluvial do Taboão - Paredes De Coura, PT

Sun 17 Aug - Lowlands - Biddinghuizen, NL

Thu 28 Aug - End of the Road 2025 - Dorset, UK

Thu 11 Sep - Rock City - Nottingham, UK

Fri 12 Sep - Albert Hall *SOLD OUT* - Manchester, UK

Sat 13 Sep - Albert Hall - Manchester, UK

Mon 15 Sep - Olympia - Dublin, IE

Tue 16 Sep - Olympia - Dublin, IE

Thu 18 Sep - Barrowland - Glasgow, UK

Sat 20 Sep - The Glasshouse - Gateshead, UK

Mon 22 Sep - Beacon - Bristol, UK

Wed 24 Sep - Corn Exchange - Cambridge, UK

Thu 09 Oct - Casino de Paris - Paris, FR

Fri 10 Oct - Stereolux - Nantes, FR

Sun 12 Oct - Paradiso *SOLD OUT* - Amsterdam, NL

Mon 13 Oct - Paradiso - Amsterdam, NL

Tue 14 Oct - Gloria - Cologne, DE

Wed 15 Oct - Astra - Berlin, DE

Fri 17 Oct - Vega - Copenhagen, DK

Sat 18 Oct - Fallan - Stockholm, SE

Sun 19 Oct - Sentrum Scene - Oslo, NO

Tue 21 Oct - Mojo Club - Hamburg, DE

Wed 22 Oct - Roxy - Prague, CZ

Thu 23 Oct - Les Docks - Lausanne, CH

Sat 25 Oct - Magazzini Generali - Milan, IT

Sun 26 Oct - L'Epicerie Moderne Feyzin - Lyon, FR

Tue 28 Oct - Ancienne Belgique - Brussels, BE

Thu 30 Oct - Brighton Dome - Brighton, UK

Fri 31 Oct - O2 Academy Brixton - London, UK

