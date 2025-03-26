Bob James and Dave Koz Top Chart With 'Just Us' Album

(JK) Contemporary jazz icons Bob James and Dave Koz claim the No. 1 spot on the Luminate (formerly SoundScan) Current Contemporary Jazz Albums chart with their aptly titled duo album Just Us, released by Just Koz Entertainment.

Just Us is completely unlike anything either artist has ever recorded. It's raw and unplugged with just the saxophone and piano only, on every song. They recorded most of the tracks in the living room of James' Traverse City, MI home, setting up a mic for Koz's alto and two soprano saxes next to Bob's grand piano.

The longtime friends kicked off their "Just Us" mini-tour with a sold-out show at the intimate Alluvian in Traverse City. Local Spins said, "[The] pianist and saxophonist created musical magic as a duo with nary a drummer, guitarist or bassist in sight." They'll wrap up the run with shows at The Parkway in Minneapolis (March 25) and Jazz Alley in Seattle (April 1 - the 1st show is sold out; limited tickets remain for the 2nd show).

Tavis Smiley led a Q&A session with James and Koz prior to their performance at the GRAMMY Museum in Los Angeles on March 16. Jazz Weekly noted, "The most impressive parts was the inspired playing by James, who at 85 played like he's imbibed from the Fountain of Youth, while Koz's strong and melodic tone revealed an aspect of his playing unable to be captured in a group setting. A rare evening of artists filling a rich canvas."

The GRAMMY Museum event was attended by numerous artists - including Keiko Matsui, Randy Jacobs, Brian Simpson, Monica Mancini, Carnell Harrell (Dave's keyboardist), Austin Gatus, Jon Gilutin, Patrick Bradley and Justin-Lee and Jamie Leigh Schultz - as well as record producer Gregg Field, comedian Craig Robinson and radio personalities Art Good and Pat Prescott.

Lead single "New Hope" - an elegant, deeply emotional reminder that we can be optimistic and dare to dream, even in uncertain times - is one of seven new original compositions found on Just Us. The album also features three standards - "My Ship," "All The Way" and "Smile."

"Even through our decades of friendship, I don't think we could have made this album before this moment," explains Bob James, a two-time GRAMMY winner who's known as both a hip-hop icon and the godfather of smooth jazz. "We were emboldened because for a long time we didn't know we were even making an album. Everything was about our natural musical kinship, represented by the piano and sax in all their full, beauty, glory and nakedness. Where else can you hear these instruments without any sonic competition?"

BOB JAMES * DAVE KOZ "JUST US" TOUR

3/25 - Minneapolis, MN - The Parkway

4/1 - Seattle, WA - Jazz Alley (1st show sold out, tickets available for 2nd show)

