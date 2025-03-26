.

Chevelle Return With 'Rabbit Hole (Cowards, Pt. 1)' Visualizer

03-26-2025
(Atom Splitter) Chevelle are back with their first new music in four years. Today, the band has dropped the video for the new single "Rabbit Hole (Cowards, Pt. 1)."

It's a gnarly, riffy rager with more hooks than a tackle box and alternately snarling and melodic vocals. Push and pull tension define the song, which leads to thrilling, dissonant breakdown at the end of the song. Put simply, it was worth the wait.

"How about we all put on our tinfoil hats, slam a Dunkies, and go deep doomscrolling. If that sounds like your sorta thing, we've got a new song for you called 'Rabbit Hole (Cowards, Pt. 1). Enjoy," shares Chevelle.

Additionally, Chevelle have confirmed a headline tour with Asking Alexandria and Dead Poet Society serving as support. Tickets go on sale on Friday, March 28 at 10am local time.

Chevelle Return With 'Rabbit Hole (Cowards, Pt. 1)' Visualizer

