Dende Marks EP Release With 'Time' Video

(TFG) Houston-based rising R&B artist Dende unveils his anxiously awaited new I am, because you are... EP available now via Def Jam Recordings and shared a video for the track "Time".

The six-track body of work doubles as a canvas for his emotions. Painting in broad strokes thematically, he explores the quick onset of romance, lust, and love as these feelings endure the ensuing phases of a relationship between two strong individual personalities.

Among many highlights, his vocals practically drip over a steady beat on the single "Stay" [feat. Roy Woods]. Backed by wailing guitar and skittering cymbals, falsetto echoes on the refrain as he confesses, "What I'm trying to say is...I just want you to stay." Roy pulls up with an equally impactful cameo. Glimmers of guitar and keys dissolve into a head-nodding throwback rhythm during "Never," building towards a proclamation, "No I'll never find no one better." Then, there's the sultry finale "Dance With Me." Piano pierces its hypnotic bounce, and he vividly sets the scene, "The smell of roses on the counter, you feel a breeze through that windowpane, slow music that we flurry to, the sweet red on my lips you taste."

With a painter's attention-to-detail and a fine artist's elevated perspective, he depicts love as it blooms, withers, and reignites on I am, because you are...

