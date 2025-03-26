Derek Sherinian Wins Burrn! Magazine Best Keyboardist Award For Third Year In A Row

(Chipster) Keyboardist Derek Sherinian was recently named "Best Keyboardist" in Japan's BURRN! Magazine 2024 Readers Poll (an award he also received previously, in 2020, 2022, and 2023).

Derek was also voted "Greatest Keyboardist of the 21st Century" and #8 "Greatest of All Time" by MusicRadar.com, and also was ranked #9 "Greatest of All Time" in PROG Magazine.

Sherinian has distinguished himself by his versatility, and aggressive "guitaristic" approach to his signature keyboard style. MusicRadar.com declared, "His virtuoso playing has seen him dubbed the keyboard-playing version of Eddie Van Halen." David Coverdale claims that "Derek plays the Hammond organ like the son of Jon Lord." Glenn Hughes has called Sherinian, "The best living rock keyboardist."

Starting his pro career with Alice Cooper in 1989 on the "Trashes the World" world tour, Sherinian proceeded to tour and record with KISS, Dream Theater, Yngwie Malmsteen, Billy Idol and Whitesnake.

He has also released nine solo albums, and was the co-founder of Planet X, Sons of Apollo, and supergroup Black Country Communion (also featuring Joe Bonamassa, Glenn Hughes, and Jason Bonham), who will be touring in Europe this Summer.

Black Country Communion Tour Dates:

June

7 - Solvesborg, Sweden - Sweden Rock Festival

9 - Tilburg, Netherlands - 013 Poppodium, Tilburg

10 - Hamburg, Germany - Stadtpark

12 - Berlin, Germany - Zitadelle

13 - Olomouc, Czech Republic - Korunni Pevnustka

15 - Charlotta Valley, Poland - Rock Legends Festival

17 - Koln, Germany - Tanzorunnen

19 - Vienna, Austria - Vienna Gasometer

