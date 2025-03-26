Gavin Adcock Says 'Never Call Again' With New Track

(WMN) Country music disruptor Gavin Adcock debuted his latest song, "Never Call Again," available now on all streaming platforms. In the new track written by Adcock, Joy Beth Taylor, Colton Venner, and Jack Rauton, Adcock wishes he could stop the memory of (and calling) a past love.

"Never Call Again" is the fourth new release from the Georgia-born firebrand this year, following "Loose Strings," "Need To," and "Unlucky Strikes," marking a new era of music for Adcock following his breakout debut album, Actin' Up Again, released last year.

Over the course of 12 months, the project was crowned the largest major-label country debut from a solo male artist released in 2024, and with more than 15 million on-demand U.S. streams week of release, Actin' Up Again was also 2024's top streaming major-label debut across the whole genre.

Known for his raucous, high-energy, and often unpredictable live shows, the road warrior recently announced his latest tour, Need To Tour, kicking off in May.

Additionally, this week Adcock sits down with comedian Bert Kreischer on his Bertcast podcast (Wednesday 3/26). Fans can tune in on any podcast platform.

