Kevin Lyman To Talk Warped Tour Return On Relaunched idobi Warped Radio

03-26-2025
(iN) idobi Radio relaunches idobi Warped Radio, the official Warped Tour podcast and radio show, just in time for the festival's 30-year anniversary. The debut episode airs today, Wednesday, March 26, at 6 PM ET / 3 PM PT on idobi Radio and Veeps.com, featuring Kevin Lyman himself. New episodes drop every Wednesday with guests including 3OH!3, Royal & The Serpent, and more.

Lyman dives into Warped's legacy, shares behind-the-scenes stories-from blink-182 to My Chemical Romance-and reveals exclusive 2025 details, including a previously unannounced acoustic stage and a continued focus on supporting rising artists like Charlotte Sands and Taylor Acorn.

To celebrate the return of idobi Warped Radio, we're giving one lucky fan the ultimate Warped Tour experience with tickets to the sold-out Washington, D.C. stop on June 13-14 at RFK Festival Grounds, plus $500 in merch money to stock up on your favorite band tees, vinyl, and more.

One grand prize winner will be selected to win:

Tickets to the sold-out Warped Tour D.C. stop (June 13-14, 2025)

$500 AMEX gift card to splurge on Warped Tour merch

How to Enter:
Getting in on this epic giveaway is easy-just download the FREE idobi Radio App!

Follow idobi Radio on TikTok, Instagram, and Facebook for more ways to rack up bonus entries and increase your chances of winning.

Ready to make Warped Tour history? Enter below for your chance to win!

This giveaway closes at 11:59 PM ET on Monday, March 31, 2025. The winner will be selected and notified via email.

