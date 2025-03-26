Luke Combs, Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan Lead Country Calling Lineup

(GN) Luke Combs, Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, and Brooks & Dunn are slated to headline the star-studded lineup for Country Calling Festival 2025, headed back to the Ocean City Boardwalk October 3-5.

Showcasing more than 35 artists across three stages over three days at Ocean City Inlet Beach, the weekend includes performances from Zach Top, Jon Pardi, Jordan Davis, Koe Wetzel, Ryan Bingham & The Texas Gentlemen, Treaty Oak Revival, Flatland Cavalry, Gary Allan, Gavin Adcock, Tyler Hubbard, Tucker Wetmore, Wynonna Judd, Chase Rice, LeAnn Rimes, and many others.

Festival goers will have access to the Ocean City Boardwalk and its businesses in residence including restaurants, bars, variety shops and more, as well as the beloved Jolly Roger at the Pier Amusement Park. Both are located inside the festival grounds and included with the purchase of a Country Calling Festival ticket.

Access to the lowest price 3-Day and 1-Day General Admission, GA+, VIP and Platinum Tickets will be available Friday, March 28, at 10am ET, and a general on-sale will follow at 11am ET if tickets remain. To sign up for the presale code and shop Country Calling's limited festival merch, visit www.countrycallingfestival.com. Hotel + Festival Experience packages are also available for 3-Day Tickets.

