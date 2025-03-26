Maddie Riccardo Announces New Single 'Barstool'

(BMA) Ascendant Nashville-based singer/songwriter Maddie Riccardo kicks off 2025 with the release of her evocative single, "Barstool", out April 25th. A bittersweet country anthem steeped in melancholic twang and laced with radio-ready hooks, the track captures the ache of dating in a town where the whiskey flows easier than commitment. Penned by Riccardo, the lyrics are raw and reflective, spotlighting the Peter Pan-syndrome men that haunt Nashville's "small town, big city" dating scene. "It ain't been easy here in Tennessee," she sings. "Can't find a good man who can love me / The whiskey's more neat than the guys I see / Won't marry or they already have a ring."

Riccardo reflects, "After spending a couple of months working at a bar downtown, I witnessed some unforgettable moments that sparked the inspiration for 'Barstool.' It's also a reflection of the conversations I have with friends about the challenges of dating in Nashville, where it seems like everyone's out on Broadway, always looking for the next thing."

The single was produced by Simon Jay, whose recent work includes collaborations with Trannie Anderson (Lainey Wilson) and Ryan Michaels (Mat & Savanna Shaw), with upcoming projects alongside Ross Copperman and Tom Douglas. Drums were tracked by Chad Cromwell, known for his work with artists like Neil Young, Reba, and Miranda Lambert. Vocal production was led by John Palmieri (Tyler Braden, Cole Swindell), and the track was mastered by Nathan Dantzler (Sabrina Carpenter, Thomas Rhett, Niall Horan) with assistance from Harrison Tate (Kelsea Ballerini, Megan Moroney).

Born and raised in Scranton, Pennsylvania, Maddie was the center of attention from a young age, performing in her parents' living room as a toddler. "We have photos of me as a two or three-year-old with a microphone, just singing my little heart out," she shares. The only girl among six siblings stood out as the family musician, following in her dad's footsteps on guitar. She grew up constantly singing, playing piano, and making music with her family. Influenced by both Bruce Springsteen and Adele, Maddie developed a passion for heartfelt ballads and electric guitar riffs.

By high school, the budding musician balanced Theater Club and cheerleading with songwriting, performing at school talent shows. After graduating, she pursued a Music Business degree at Belmont University in Nashville, combining her artistic aspirations with her parents' advice to understand the industry. While juggling college, she recorded and released four songs with her producer and found a creative home in Nashville's Writers' Rounds, performing at venues like Tin Roof and the legendary Bluebird Café. Her Bluebird performance of "We're Around" was a tribute to that special moment, with her parents flying in to watch her on that iconic stage. "My dad mentioned to me once that if I ever played at the Blue Bird, they were coming," she explains.

She reached a musical crossroads when she fell for a cowboy who broke her heart. The result was "Drunk Phone Call," a country-leaning track that became a turning point in discovering her sound. "I was like, 'Oh, maybe I should really go down this lane.'"

At her core, Maddie Riccardo simply wants the world to know her-her feelings, her talent, and her vibe. "I am just a regular girl who writes music, and that's about it," she humbly advises. "I am super emotional, I take my hurt, and I turn it into songs." "Barstool" now marks a confident step forward, highlighting Riccardo's sharp songwriting and unfiltered take on modern love. Pre-save the single here

