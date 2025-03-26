.

Mark Pritchard & Thom Yorke Announce 'Tall Tales' Special Screening Event

03-26-2025
Mark Pritchard & Thom Yorke Announce 'Tall Tales' Special Screening Event

(PPR) Following the recent announcement of their debut collaborative record "Tall Tales" (out 9th May via Warp Records), pioneering electronic musician and producer Mark Pritchard and The Smile / Radiohead frontman Thom Yorke have shared details of a special global cinema event on 8th May, in which fans will be able to hear the album alongside its accompanying feature film a day ahead of release - dates may vary for certain locations. More info and tickets are available from Tall-Tales.info.

An effective third member of the group, visual artist Jonathan Zawada - whose multi-faceted approach to melding analogue and digital techniques have seen him work alongside the likes of Coachella, Flume, The Avalanches, Royksopp, and Dua Lipa - directed, animated, and edited the "Tall Tales" visual experience.

The groundbreaking production was developed over the past few years in tandem with the evolution of the music, juxtaposing it with uneasy landscapes of natural beauty and the brutal aesthetics of a dystopian world. Through Yorke's lyrics, Pritchard's atemporal compositions and Zawada's visuals, "Tall Tales" questions where our insatiable appetite for 'progress' might have landed us. A prophetic cinematic experience, "Tall Tales" has been years in the making, but delivered right on time.

Some lucky fans that attend the screenings will also receive a zine compiled and designed by Zawada, which gives a unique insight into the concepts and inspirations running through the film and album. Alongside the announcement of the event, he has shared an enigmatic snippet of the zine examining the theft of the well-known sculpture, 'The Thinker'.

Related Stories
Mark Pritchard & Thom Yorke Announce 'Tall Tales' Special Screening Event

Mark Pritchard and Thom Yorke Announce Tall Tales Album With New Video

Mark Pritchard & Thom Yorke 'Back In The Game' With New Video

Radiohead Offshoot The Smile Share 'Bending Hectic'

Thom Yorke Goes Digital With Unreleased Songs

News > Thom Yorke

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Lamb Of God's Randy Blythe Fuels Alien Weaponry's 'Taniwha'- Sublime In The Studio With Travis Barker and John Feldmann- more

Black Rebel Motorcycle Club Launching First Headline Tour in 5 Years- Chevelle Recruit Asking Alexandria and Dead Poet Society For Summer Tour- more

Real Boston Richey's 'Help Me' Goes Platinum- Miley Cyrus Shares Trailer For 'Something Beautiful'- Elton John and Brandi Carlile Short Film Premiere- more

Day In Country

Luke Combs, Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan Lead Country Calling Lineup- Kenny Chesney Named To The Country Music Hall of Fame- Eric Church- more

Reviews

Bob James & Dave Koz - Just Us

Lordi - Limited Deadition

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Spring In To Travel With These Items

Dr. John - Gris-Gris Gumbo Ya Ya: Singles 1968-1974

Jethro Tull - Curious Ruminant

Latest News

Kevin Lyman To Talk Warped Tour Return On Relaunched idobi Warped Radio

Spiritbox's Mike Stringer Launches Signature Aristides Guitar Line

Andrew McMahon's Holiday From Real Second Sailing Announced

Dead Poets Society Revisit 'HURT' With The Warning

Mark Pritchard & Thom Yorke Announce 'Tall Tales' Special Screening Event

Solstice Preview New Album With 'Life' Video

Lamb Of God's Randy Blythe Fuels Alien Weaponry's 'Taniwha'

Sublime In The Studio With Travis Barker and John Feldmann