Mark Pritchard & Thom Yorke Announce 'Tall Tales' Special Screening Event

(PPR) Following the recent announcement of their debut collaborative record "Tall Tales" (out 9th May via Warp Records), pioneering electronic musician and producer Mark Pritchard and The Smile / Radiohead frontman Thom Yorke have shared details of a special global cinema event on 8th May, in which fans will be able to hear the album alongside its accompanying feature film a day ahead of release - dates may vary for certain locations. More info and tickets are available from Tall-Tales.info.

An effective third member of the group, visual artist Jonathan Zawada - whose multi-faceted approach to melding analogue and digital techniques have seen him work alongside the likes of Coachella, Flume, The Avalanches, Royksopp, and Dua Lipa - directed, animated, and edited the "Tall Tales" visual experience.

The groundbreaking production was developed over the past few years in tandem with the evolution of the music, juxtaposing it with uneasy landscapes of natural beauty and the brutal aesthetics of a dystopian world. Through Yorke's lyrics, Pritchard's atemporal compositions and Zawada's visuals, "Tall Tales" questions where our insatiable appetite for 'progress' might have landed us. A prophetic cinematic experience, "Tall Tales" has been years in the making, but delivered right on time.

Some lucky fans that attend the screenings will also receive a zine compiled and designed by Zawada, which gives a unique insight into the concepts and inspirations running through the film and album. Alongside the announcement of the event, he has shared an enigmatic snippet of the zine examining the theft of the well-known sculpture, 'The Thinker'.

Related Stories

Mark Pritchard and Thom Yorke Announce Tall Tales Album With New Video

Mark Pritchard & Thom Yorke 'Back In The Game' With New Video

Radiohead Offshoot The Smile Share 'Bending Hectic'

Thom Yorke Goes Digital With Unreleased Songs

News > Thom Yorke