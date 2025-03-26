One Country Launches Largest Ticket Giveaway In History

() One Country, the ultimate platform for country music fans, is excited to announce the launch of their 30 Nights of Neon Lights campaign, marking the largest ticket giveaway in the brand's history. For the next 30 days, One Country will be giving away free tickets to the hottest country music shows exclusively to its members. Every day, tickets to a different country artist will be dropped in the One Country app at varying times, with the first members to claim them winning the tickets to experience an unforgettable night out completely free of charge.

"We're thrilled to bring fans even closer to the artists they love by offering them once-in-a-lifetime concert experiences," said Chase Locke, CEO of One Country. "This is about more than just giving away tickets - it's about creating real, memorable moments that fans can cherish forever. We want to bring summer concert vibes to life for our members with exclusive access to 30 of the best shows in country music."

One Country's mission has always been to make it easier for fans to connect with the music and artists they love. With this campaign, the brand is bringing country music to the forefront of fans' summer plans. This isn't just another giveaway - it's a chance for One Country members to get front-row access to the best concerts and share those moments with friends and family. From spontaneous nights out to making memories at their favorite artists' shows, One Country is turning the music experience into something even more meaningful.

The 30 Nights of Neon Lights campaign will drop a new set of tickets each day in the One Country app, and members will need to be quick to claim their tickets for a chance to see top-tier country artists. This campaign highlights One Country's dedication to its loyal fanbase, offering a benefit exclusive to members and continuing its mission to bridge the gap between fans and artists.

The tickets are available on a first-come, first-served basis, giving One Country members the ultimate advantage in securing their spot at these epic shows. With One Country's owned audience of 6 million+ followers across various platforms, fans are guaranteed to have access to some of the most sought-after concert experiences in the country music scene.

Don't miss out on the chance to experience the magic of live country music this summer - join One Country today and be part of 30 Nights of Neon Lights!

For more information about One Country and the giveaway, please visit https://onecountry.com/

Related Stories

Eric Church Announces 'Evangeline vs. The Machine' With 'Hands Of Time'

Singled Out: TT My Kinda Cowgirl

Emily Ann Roberts Shares 'Easy Does It' Visualizer

Dylan Marlowe Scores His First No. 1 Single With 'Boys Back Home'

News > One Country