Real Boston Richey's 'Help Me' Goes Platinum

(ER) Epic Records Chairwoman and CEO Sylvia Rhone and Epic Records General Manager Rick Sackheim presented Florida star Real Boston Richey with his platinum plaque for the success of "Help Me," Richey's viral-turned-hit single, which has been certified RIAA Platinum. Richey was presented with the plaque on Monday in Los Angeles, CA, alongside members of the Epic Records staff.

"Help Me" is Boston Richey's first platinum hit. It is also the highest-charting record of Richey's solo career on the Billboard Hot 100 (no. 47), and his first Top 10 hit on the Billboard R&B/Hip Hop chart.

Real Boston Richey, in conversation with Billboard this past fall, marveled at the thought of a bonafide hit when "Help Me" cracked the Hot 100's Top 50.

"[It] really just motivated me to know that as long as I apply myself and do the right thing I'm supposed to do I could really be somebody," Richey said in November. "I could really have a hit song."

Over 53,000,000 Spotify streams and 50,000,000 YouTube views later, "Help Me" has turned Richey's dreams into reality.

It was a busy weekend for Richey, who performed "Help Me," "Get In There," and a handful of his most popular songs at Rolling Loud California. Richey is currently in the midst of performing live on Glorilla's The Glorious Tour, which began March 12 in Oklahoma City and will stretch into the third week of April.

Richey's new certification is a punctuation of an extended run that dates back to the release of his debut album. Following the release of two chart-relevant mixtapes, Public Housing and Public Housing 2, Richey released his official debut album, Welcome to Bubbaland, in 2023, followed by his sophomore effort, Richey Rich, in November. Richey Rich, chock full of A-list collaborators like Glorilla and Lil Yachty, is highlighted by "Help Me," a fan-favorite brand of the Tallahassee native's slickly delivered streams of consciousness. In conversations about the bursting North Florida scene, Real Boston Richey has become a mandatory inclusion.

