Shonen Knife Launching Everyone Happy U.S. Tour

(Reybee) Legendary Japanese power pop trio Shonen Knife is excited to announce their 2025 "Everyone Happy U.S. Tour" across North America. Known for their infectious melodies, punk-infused energy, and enduring influence on the global music scene, Shonen Knife promises a tour that celebrates their vibrant catalog and joyful spirit.
Kicking off in late September, the "Everyone Happy U,S, Tour" will feature fan-favorite tracks spanning their entire career, including new songs from their latest release, Our Best Place, out now on Good Charamel Records. The tour features dates in NYC, LA, San Diego and a headline performance at The Music is Art Festival in Buffalo, NY.
"We're so excited to bring our music to fans across North America and celebrate together with delicious sake," said Naoko, founding member and lead vocalist. "Shonen Knife is about fun, friendship, and happiness, and we can't wait to share that with everyone."
Shonen Knife has built a global following with their unique blend of punk rock and pop sensibilities, inspiring generations of musicians and fans alike. Their songs, often filled with quirky humor and themes of everyday life, continue to resonate with audiences worldwide.
The "Everyone Happy U.S. Tour" promises to be an unforgettable experience, blending Shonen Knife's iconic sound with the joy of cultural tradition. Whether longtime devotees or new listeners, fans will be treated to a vibrant, energetic show that celebrates the band's legacy and the simple joy of music.
TOUR DATES
Sep 20 - Buffalo, NY - Music is Art Festival
Sep 21 - Boston. MA - Sonia
Sep 23 - Hamden, CT - Space Ballroom
Sep 24 - NYC - Littlefield
Sep 26 - Baltimore, MD - Ottobar
Sep 27 - Sellersville, PA - Sellersville Theater
Sep 28 - Pittsburgh, PA - Preserving Underground
Sep 30 - Columbus, OH - Rumba Cafe
Oct 02 - Cleveland, OH - Grog Shop
Oct 03 - Ann Arbor, MI - The Blind Pig
Oct 04 - Grand Rapids, MI - Pyramid Scheme
Oct 05 - Indianapolis, IN - Hi-Fi
Oct 07 - Kansas City, MO - The Record Bar
Oct 09 - Denver, CO - HQ
Oct 10 - Colorado Springs, CO - Black Sheep
Oct 11 - Santa Fe, NM - Meow Wolf
Oct 13 - Phoenix, AZ - Rebel
Oct 14 - San Diego, CA - Casbah
Oct 16 - Los Angeles, CA - Roxy Theatre
Oct 17 - Fresno, CA - Fulton 55
Oct 18 - San Jose, CA - The Ritz
Oct 19 - San Francisco, CA - Bottom of the Hill
Oct 21 - Novato, CA - Hopmonk
Oct 22 - Sacramento, CA - Harlow's
Oct 24 - Portland, OR - Star Theater
Oct 25 - Seattle, WA - Tractor Tavern
Oct 26 - Tacoma, WA - Spanish Ballroom
