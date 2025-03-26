Solstice Preview New Album With 'Life' Video

(RAM) UK prog rockers Solstice have shared a video for their track "Life." The song comes from their forthcoming album, "Clann", which will arrive on April 4th.
"As an album title, 'Clann' acknowledges the strong sense of family both within the band and among our supporters. As for the song 'Life', it's the recognition of those bonds as they grow and make whatever time we have left together the greatest gift of all" - Andy Glass
Recorded both in a variety of recording studios and by individual band members at home, Clann includes a first in the band's career with the track Plunk which features a brass section recorded at the beautiful Grand Chapel Studio in Toddington, Bedfordshire. Glass admits that "there might be a bit of a Big Big Train influence there somewhere!"
Clann manages to cover a great deal of musical ground in its nearly 40-minute running time. Firefly opens up proceedings and will be familiar to many already through its airing at numerous gigs and its inclusion on both the band's Live At The Stables and Return To Cropredy releases. Its pulse-pumping energy, hard-edged yet infectious grooves, whirling bursts of synth and violin and its glorious guitar solo lift the spirit and sweep us into Solstice's mesmerizing world. Elsewhere Life delivers smooth, soulful, modern pop with an elegant dance-friendly heart and Plunk is taut swaggering funk in 7/8 with brass stabs and a left-field, gritty guitar solo. Frippa is built on an urgent, bluesy Crimson-esque riff in 5 and spotlights organ, violin and even more incendiary guitar. Final track, the 14-minute Twin Peaks, in some ways harks back to what prog polymath and longtime Solstice fan Steven Wilson once described as the band's "spacey and spacious" early material - it's gentle, reflective and airy with pastoral, folky strains, yet builds into a soaring expression of rapturous celebration and spiritual freedom.
Lyrically, the album continues established Solstice themes of love, joy, peace, harmony and acceptance, yet Clann admits that not everything in the garden is always rosy. Although longing for some ultimate redemption, both Plunk and Frippa feature a level of reproach for unidentified liars and cheats with Plunk even exercising some wry schadenfreude at the downfall of the song's antagonist.
Ross Valory Gives War's 'Low Rider' A Makeover
Forgetting The Memories Release 'The Solstice Rebirth' Video
Malevolent Creation Announce Lineup Change
Lamb Of God's Randy Blythe Fuels Alien Weaponry's 'Taniwha'- Sublime In The Studio With Travis Barker and John Feldmann- more
Black Rebel Motorcycle Club Launching First Headline Tour in 5 Years- Chevelle Recruit Asking Alexandria and Dead Poet Society For Summer Tour- more
Real Boston Richey's 'Help Me' Goes Platinum- Miley Cyrus Shares Trailer For 'Something Beautiful'- Elton John and Brandi Carlile Short Film Premiere- more
Luke Combs, Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan Lead Country Calling Lineup- Kenny Chesney Named To The Country Music Hall of Fame- Eric Church- more
Bob James & Dave Koz - Just Us
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Spring In To Travel With These Items
Dr. John - Gris-Gris Gumbo Ya Ya: Singles 1968-1974
Jethro Tull - Curious Ruminant
Kevin Lyman To Talk Warped Tour Return On Relaunched idobi Warped Radio
Spiritbox's Mike Stringer Launches Signature Aristides Guitar Line
Andrew McMahon's Holiday From Real Second Sailing Announced
Dead Poets Society Revisit 'HURT' With The Warning
Mark Pritchard & Thom Yorke Announce 'Tall Tales' Special Screening Event
Solstice Preview New Album With 'Life' Video
Lamb Of God's Randy Blythe Fuels Alien Weaponry's 'Taniwha'
Sublime In The Studio With Travis Barker and John Feldmann