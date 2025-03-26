Spiritbox's Mike Stringer Launches Signature Aristides Guitar Line

(PAA) Mike Stringer, guitarist of two-time GRAMMY-nominated band Spiritbox, has officially launched his first-ever signature guitar line in partnership with Aristides. Introduced at NAMM 2025, The STX Collection is the culmination of nearly a decade of collaboration between Stringer and Aristides, offering a sleek, ergonomic offset design available in 6, 7, and 8-string configurations, with both standard and multiscale options. The launch comes at the heels of Spiritbox's latest album, Tsunami Sea, which debuted at #1 on the Billboard Top Hard Rock Albums chart.

To showcase The STX Collection in action, Stringer has released a playthrough video of "Perfect Soul," one of the album's standout tracks, currently at #15 on Billboard's Mainstream Rock Airplay chart.

"I first started playing Aristides guitars in 2015, and their instruments have shaped the overall sound of my band, our recordings, and my playing," shares Stringer. "Today, after 10 years of playing their guitars, I am very proud and honoured to announce the launch of the first ever Aristides artist collaboration line: The STX series. An offset model available in 6, 7, and 8 string configurations, focused on ergonomics, quality and precision. My entire career, I've been trying to find the instrument that covers all the ground I need, and we've accomplished this with the STX. I cannot wait for guitarists to get their hands on one!"

Pascal Langelaar, CEO of Aristides Instruments adds, "Mike has been a key part of Aristides for over a decade. His ideas and feedback have shaped many of our innovations, and it's a proud moment for us to launch our very first official artist collaboration line of guitars with someone who's been such an important part of our journey."

Designed for versatility, The STX Collection consists of five distinct Aristides models that merge Stringer's technical demands with Aristides' innovative craftsmanship. Each guitar is fully compatible with flagship Aristides features, including multiscale EverTune and tremolo bridge options, while introducing new, exclusive design elements unique to the STX line. Engineered for all playing styles, these guitars are built to inspire musicians across genres.

A defining feature of The STX Collection is its ergonomic offset body shape, created for comfort and extended fretboard access in both seated and standing positions. The collection also offers customizable options such as Spiritbox-themed inlays, a pickguard choice, a newly designed in-line headstock for straight scale models, and a custom neck profile on the STX6.

More than just a signature model, The STX Collection is a true collaboration-each guitar is a blank canvas for players to make their own. With over 200 finish options, a wide range of pickup configurations, personalized setups, and Aristides' premium custom bridges, The STX Collection ensures every guitarist can build their dream instrument.

