Sublime In The Studio With Travis Barker and John Feldmann

(BEC) Sublime is in the studio writing and recording new songs for an upcoming full-length album. When not performing at various festivals across North America in 2024, front man Jakob Nowell immersed himself in the Sublime catalog and found a deep sense of connection to his late father.

The deeply emotional and powerful experience spawned a collection of new songs inspired by his father's legacy that perfectly blend the classic Sublime vibe with a fresh sound.

The band is tapping into the 90s nostalgia, writing and recording the new songs with powerhouse producing duo Travis Barker and John Feldmann, in addition to working with producer Jon Joseph (BORNS). The first single will be released this Summer via their newly established label Sublime Recordings.

"I grew up on Sublime. '40oz. to Freedom' changed the way I listened to music. I'm so honored to be working with the guys in Sublime. Creating music for this album has been so fun and exciting. Bradley comes through his son Jakob while writing in the studio and performing. Chills every day in the studio when he sings and play guitar. This is going to be really special." - Travis Barker

"Sublime has always been a huge influence on me and to be able work with the band has been inspirational and game changing...It has been a highlight of my life to work on such a seminal record with such talented people. I'm so grateful for this opportunity and to continue the legacy and keep it authentic to what they have historically done." - John Feldmann

After Jakob Nowell's history making debut as Sublime's new front man at Coachella 2024, he and his uncles Bud Gaugh and Eric Wilson continued the momentum of this latest chapter of the band, performing at over 20 festivals and shows across North America by the end of last year. Additional highlights from 2024 include Sublime's late-night television debut on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, a 4-song set on the Howard Stern Show and the band's first top 10 hit on alternative radio since 1997 with their single "Feel Like That," featuring the vocals of both Bradley Nowell and his son Jakob together.

2025 is shaping up to be an even busier year for the band, with a handful of headlining shows, high-profile festival appearances to support the release of the new album.

Sublime 2025 Tour Dates

April 5 - LIV Golf Miami - Miami, FL

April 18 - Red Rocks Amphitheater - Morrison, CO

May 3 - Beachlife Festival - Redondo Beach, CA

May 16 - Welcome To Rockville - Daytona Beach, FL

May 23 - BottleRock Napa Valley - Napa, CA

May 25 - Boston Calling - Boston, MA

June 14 - Vans Warped Tour - Washington, DC

July 12 - 89.7 The River's 30th Anniversary Show - Omaha, NE

July 20 - Minnesota Yacht Club Festival - Saint Paul, MN

September 14 - Sea.Hear.Now - Asbury Park, NJ

September 19 - Shaky Knees Festival - Atlanta, GA

