Sydney Sprague Declares Her Independence With 'Fair Field'

(BPM) Indie pop-rock singer-songwriter Sydney Sprague has released her new single and music video for "Fair Field" today, marking her first fully independent release. The track dives headfirst into chaos, capturing the disorienting experience of a bad trip in a hotel room while on tour-an unfiltered reflection of anxiety and the unpredictable nature of life on the road.

She says "I wrote 'Fair Field' last summer after a full-blown panic attack on tour, triggered by an edible in a hotel room in Hays, Kansas. The song carries this underlying tension-almost playful, but also unsettling-that originally captured the chaos of life on the road. Lately, though, it feels like a reflection of the world at large, everything unraveling in real time. I recorded it at home with my band (Chuck Morriss, Sebastien Deramat, and Matt Storto), marking my first independent release in a long time. Reclaiming full creative control has been incredibly freeing-it's all about making music I love, on my own terms, and just having fun with it again."

Even in the midst of uncertainty, Sydney finds humor in the madness-though no distraction can completely silence the weight of everything caving in. The truth is unbearable, the knowing and not knowing all at once. But if nothing else, Fair Field reminds us that no high, or low, lasts forever.

Like all of her music, Sydney fuses infectious, melody-driven pop hooks with a raw, gritty edge, layered with a punk-rock attitude that makes her one of the most distinct voices in today's indie rock scene.

Her critically acclaimed albums maybe i will see you at the end of the world and somebody in hell loves you are out now. Sydney has been praised by Kerrang!, DIY, CLASH, NPR, Refinery29, Under The Radar, Atwood Magazine, and UPROXX. She recently wrapped up a tour with PONY and has previously toured with Dashboard Confessional, Jimmy Eat World, The Front Bottoms, and Pool Kids.

Beyond the music, Sydney's fiercely independent spirit and hands-on approach to her craft set her apart. With every release, she hones her ability to balance vulnerability and irreverence, proving that she's only getting better from here.

