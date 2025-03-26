The Damn Truth Plot UK Fall Tour

(Noble) The Damn Truth return to the UK for an 11-date November 2025 headline tour. The UK tour starts at Norwich Waterfront Studio (Wednesday November 12), takes in London Underworld (Friday November 21), and finishes at The Globe, Cardiff (Sunday November 23).
"We're very excited to return to the UK for another tour," says lead singer and guitarist, Lee-la Baum. "We always enjoy performing shows in England. The enthusiasm of UK audiences is incredible."
In 2021, the band released their critically acclaimed breakout album Now or Nowhere. Produced by legendary Grammy Award winning Bob Rock (Motley Crue, The Offspring, Bon Jovi). On March 14, 2025, the band released their new self-titled album, The Damn Truth (also produced by Bob Rock) which features their brand-new single "All Night Long."
NORWICH WATERFRONT STUDIO
WEDNESDAY 12 NOVEMBER 2025
LEEK FOXLOWE ARTS
THURSDAY 13 NOVEMBER 2025
MANCHESTER ACADEMY
FRIDAY 14 NOVEMBER 2025
SHEFFIELD CORPORATION
SATURDAY 15 NOVEMBER 2025
GLASGOW ORAN MOR
SUNDAY 16 NOVEMBER 2025
NEWCASTLE CLUNY
TUESDAY 18 NOVEMBER 2025
LEEDS BRUDENELL
WEDNESDAY 19 NOVEMBER 2025
BEDFORD ESQUIRES
THURSDAY 20 NOVEMBER 2025
LONDON UNDERWORLD
FRIDAY 21 NOVEMBER 2025
BRIDGWATER COBBLESTONES
SATURDAY 22 NOVEMBER 2025
CARDIFF GLOBE
SUNDAY 23 NOVEMBER 2025
