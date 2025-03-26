Watch Dali Rose's 'The Boy Tried To Fly' Visualizer

(2b) Dali Rose takes flight with his latest track, "The Boy Tried To Fly." With soul-stirring vocals and introspective songwriting, Dali blends elements of soul, R&B, and subtle jazz influences to craft a sound that feels both timeless and strikingly fresh.
Through vivid storytelling and raw emotion, Dali captures the struggle of a dreamer torn between ambition and self-doubt-reaching for greatness while fearing the fall. With a voice full of depth and sincerity, he takes listeners on a journey through the highs and lows of chasing something.
Dali Rose on the song says "'This track is about the journey. About that long-winding road towards peace that always reaches a new corner. But at least I tried. At least we all try. Isn't that the point?"
Dali is set to bring his captivating sound to stages across NYC in April. He will release his debut EP, Heaven, on April 25.
April 2 - Arlene's Grocery
April 11 - PoweredByUs
April 18 - NuBlu
April 26 - Club Berlin
