2025 WFPK Waterfront Wednesday Lineup Announced

(Louisville Public Media) 91.9 WFPK Independent Louisville and Waterfront Park are delighted to announce the 23rd season of WFPK Waterfront Wednesday. Louisville's favorite concert series returns on Wednesday, April 23, with The Verve Pipe (9 p.m.), Momma (7:30 p.m.) and Cam Clark & His Orchestra (6 p.m.). Proceeds from WFPK Waterfront Wednesday benefit Louisville Public Media and Waterfront Park.

"From up-and-coming songwriters to R&B, alt-rock, Memphis soul, and a Louisville music showcase, it's a celebration of music and community this season." said Stacy Owen, WFPK promotions director, "We're excited to see everyone on the Big Four Lawn, because live music is always better on grass!"

The free concerts take place on the Big Four Lawn in Louisville's Waterfront Park, located next to the Big Four Pedestrian and Bicycle Bridge. The lawn opens at 5 p.m., with music beginning promptly at 6 p.m. These events are made free thanks to the support of generous sponsors, on-site concession sales and donations. You can make a donation to support WFPK Waterfront Wednesday at lpm.org/wfw.

"Waterfront Park is a gathering place where our community comes together to celebrate, connect, and enjoy the beauty of our city and river," said Deborah Bilitski, Waterfront Park's president and executive director. "WFPK Waterfront Wednesday is a perfect example of how we can create vibrant, shared experiences that make Louisville special. We are thrilled to continue this tradition and welcome music lovers back to the Big Four Lawn for another incredible season."

Food trucks, vendor booths and Waterfront KidsDay, a dedicated area for kids and families to do hands-on activities, will also return. Waterfront KidsDay will be open from approximately 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. during each month's show and is made possible with the support of our sponsors and our community partner Louisville Youth Group.

Fans of WFPK Waterfront Wednesday can also enter to win the Super Fan prize package - a reserved parking space at each 2025 concert, backstage access, event swag and two VIP tickets to the 2025 Bourbon & Beyond Sept. 11-14 on the Highland Festival Grounds at the Kentucky Exposition Center.

