40 Cycle Hum Unleash 'Seven Stitches'

(OMG) 40 Cycle Hum returns with their blistering new single, "Seven Stitches," released via TLG | ZOID and distributed by Virgin Music Group. This latest offering cements the band's reputation for delivering intense, thought-provoking music that resonates deeply with fans of metal.

Brandon Mitchell, the band's vocalist states, "Every Scar tells a story.

This song is about how succumbing to the lure and temptation we commonly face is a fool's game with a price that, more often than not, leaves us wounded, broken, and in need of proverbial 'Stitches'."

In a world overwhelmed with musical diversity, ideology and artistic bias, it can sometimes be a daunting task seeking out those talents truly worthy of praise. Let's face it - everyone is aware that it should all be about the music, but in a society that thrives on social media influencers, overblown pop star frenzies dictating everything and force feeding social & corporate money making gimmicks, the music has regrettably taken a back seat. Still there are those few uncompromising musicians scattered among us that prefer to rely on good old-fashioned brow-beating hard work rather than succumb to the prefabricated mainstream success that is so prevalent in today's modern musical arena.

Enter 40 Cycle Hum, whose genuine approach to writing and performing is sure to cause fans and industry types everywhere to stand up and take notice. This latest powerhouse offering boasts a massive punch and will no doubt have even the most docile fans throwing their fists to the air. Produced and engineered by Stevo Bruno (Five Finger Death Punch, Motley Crue, Prong), and mastered by the late great George Marino of Sterling Sound. The album features 12 scorching tracks including "Seven Stitches", "Get Up", "Home", and "Back In The Day". In addition the CD is packaged with original artwork by famed horror director Clive Barker (Hellraiser, Lords of Illusion, Gods & Monsters). 40 CYCLE HUM is the long awaited triumphant follow-up to the band's 2006 debut, Secret Skin!

The band's inception featured Singer/Frontman/Guitarist Brandon Mitchell, Guitarist Rocky George (of Suicidal Tendencies/ Infections Grooves), Bassist Mike Duda (of W.A.S.P., and Drummer Francis Ruiz (Buckcherry) who were involved in much of shaping the band's direction and songwriting approach. The industry would then call on Rocky George and Mike Duda to fulfill their responsibilities in their other respective bands. Mike was called back to W.A.S.P., and Rocky was called to FISHBONE.

It was at that time guitarist Mark Zavon (Kill Devil Hill), and Bassist Kenny Lefort joined the fold and began forging a new path ahead. As fate would dictate, the musical climate changed among other developments, and eventually resulted in the band members pursuing other musical endeavors.

While the guys have individually and collectively paid their dues, and have been a part of many musical collaborations and bands, the fact that what they created together is "worthy". Worthy of being heard, shared, loved by true music fans, but also worthy of being performed and recognized along side of their established musical cohorts & peers. With the band members having remained in touch with each other and remaining active in the music world, the universe has now set the stage to allow 40 Cycle Hum to share the great music they have created!

"Music is a tough business; the cards are stacked against you before you even get started. But if you're in it for the right reasons it becomes its own reward. We all have to pay the bills, but at the end of the day, nothing beats doing something you really love."

Originality is a scarce thing in music anymore, although once in a while there are definitely worthwhile exceptions. 40 Cycle Hum are no different than other musicians in that the are a product of their influences, but by combining their influences, they make music that remains fresh and relevant to today's listeners.

