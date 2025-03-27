60th ACM Awards Nominations Announced

(Sunshine Sachs Morgan & Lylis) The Academy of Country Music (ACM) and Dick Clark Productions (DCP) today announced nominations for the 60th Academy of Country Music Awards on TODAY, with Ella Langley, Cody Johnson, Morgan Wallen, and Lainey Wilson receiving the most nominations.
Hosted by 16-time ACM Award-winning entertainment icon Reba McEntire, the 60th ACM Awards will stream live exclusively for a global audience across 240+ countries and territories on Prime Video on Thursday, May 8 at 8 p.m. EDT/7 p.m. CDT/5 p.m. PDT from Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas.
The monumental anniversary show will celebrate six decades of Country Music and feature unforgettable performances by the genre's most legendary and multi-award-winning stars, including Blake Shelton, Eric Church, and Lainey Wilson.
A limited number of tickets to the 60th ACM Awards are available now at SeatGeek, offering fans exclusive entry into a night packed with their favorite Country stars performing the biggest hits.
Nominee Highlights for the 60th Academy of Country Music Awards
First time ACM Award nominee, Ella Langley, leads with eight nominations including Female Artist of the Year, New Female Artist of the Year, and six nominations for her song with Riley Green, "you look like you love me," which include Single of the Year, Song of the Year as an artist and songwriter, Music Event of the Year, and Visual Media of the Year as an artist and director.
Cody Johnson ties for the most nominations for a male artist with seven nominations, including his second nomination for Entertainer of the Year, and his third year in a row being nominated for Song of the Year, with "Dirt Cheap" being nominated in the category, as well as Single of the Year and Visual Media of the Year. Johnson is competing with himself in Visual Media of the Year, as his collaboration with Carrie Underwood, "I'm Gonna Love You," is also up for the award. Johnson's seven nominations this year mark the most ACM Award nominations he has ever received in one year and make him the most-nominated Texas-born artist this year.
Morgan Wallen ties for the most nominations for a male artist with seven nominations, including his third consecutive nomination for Entertainer of the Year. Wallen received four nominations for his collaboration with Post Malone on "I Had Some Help," which includes three artist nominations and one songwriter nomination for Wallen.
Lainey Wilson ties for the most nominations in different categories, earning nods in six separate categories, including her first nomination for Artist-Songwriter of the Year. Wilson's nominations for Song of the Year mark her fourth consecutive year being nominated and her seventh total nomination (including artist and songwriter credits) in the category.
Luke Combs is a nominee for Entertainer of the Year. A win for Combs in this category will also clinch the coveted Triple Crown Award, which consists of an Entertainer of the Year win, plus wins in an act's respective New Artist (Male, Female, Duo or Group) and Artist (Male, Female, Duo or Group) categories. Past ACM Triple Crown Award recipients include Lainey Wilson, Chris Stapleton, Miranda Lambert, Jason Aldean, Carrie Underwood, Kenny Chesney, and others. This is the sixth year in a row that Luke Combs has been nominated for both Male Artist of the Year and Entertainer of the Year.
Chris Stapleton receives six nominations, including his tenth consecutive nomination for Male Artist of the Year, an award he's won four times in the past, including at the 59th ACM Awards.
Old Dominion receives a nomination for Group of the Year, making this the tenth consecutive year they have been nominated in the category. The group has taken home the title every year for the last seven years.
Brothers Osborne's nomination for Duo of the Year marks their 18th ACM nomination and their eleventh year in a row being nominated for ACM Duo of the Year, an award the pair has brought home four times.
Kacey Musgraves' three nominations this year brings her total nominations count to 30, including nine nominations for Female Artist of the Year. She won the award in 2018, the same year she won Album of the Year for Golden Hour.
Kelsea Ballerini receives her first ever Entertainer of the Year nomination in addition to nominations for Female Artist of the Year and Music Event of the Year as an artist and producer. This is her eighth time being nominated for Female Artist of the Year.
Little Big Town earns their 19th nomination for Group of the Year, which is one nomination shy of tying the record for the most nominations in the category, a record held by Alabama. Little Big Town has been nominated in the category every year since 2005, with the exception of 2011.
Rascal Flatts receives their first nomination for Group of the Year since 2017, having most recently won the award in 2009 for the seventh time.
Shaboozey receives his first ACM Award nominations, including a nomination for Best New Male Artist and Single of the Year for his record-breaking hit song "A Bar Song (Tipsy)."
First-time artist nominees include Gavin Adcock, Dasha, Noah Kahan, Ella Langley, Jessie Murph, Muscadine Bloodline, Shaboozey, Zach Top, The Red Clay Strays, Treaty Oak Revival, and Tucker Wetmore.
The following is the full list of nominees for the ACM Main Awards, Studio Recording Awards, and Industry Awards categories:
MAIN AWARDS:
ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR
Kelsea Ballerini
Luke Combs
Cody Johnson
Jelly Roll
Chris Stapleton
Morgan Wallen
Lainey Wilson
FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Kelsea Ballerini
Ella Langley
Megan Moroney
Kacey Musgraves
Lainey Wilson
MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Luke Combs
Cody Johnson
Jelly Roll
Chris Stapleton
Morgan Wallen
DUO OF THE YEAR
Brooks & Dunn
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
Muscadine Bloodline
The War And Treaty
GROUP OF THE YEAR
Flatland Cavalry
Little Big Town
Old Dominion
Rascal Flatts
The Red Clay Strays
NEW FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Kassi Ashton
Ashley Cooke
Dasha
Ella Langley
Jessie Murph
NEW MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Gavin Adcock
Shaboozey
Zach Top
Tucker Wetmore
Bailey Zimmerman
NEW DUO OR GROUP OF THE YEAR
Restless Road
The Red Clay Strays
Treaty Oak Revival
ALBUM OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company-Label(s)]
* Am I Okay? (I'll Be Fine) - Megan Moroney
Producer: Kristian Bush
Record Company-Label: Columbia Records / Sony Music Nashville
* Beautifully Broken - Jelly Roll
Producers: BazeXX, Brock Berryhill, Zach Crowell, Devin Dawson, Charlie Handsome, Ben Johnson, mgk, The Monsters & Strangerz, Austin Nivarel, SlimXX, Ryan Tedder, Isaiah Tejada, Alysa Vanderheym
Record Company-Label: BBR Music Group / BMG Nashville / Republic Records
* Cold Beer & Country Music - Zach Top
Producer: Carson Chamberlain
Record Company-Label: Leo33
* F-1 Trillion - Post Malone
Producers: Louis Bell, Charlie Handsome, Hoskins
Record Company-Label: Mercury Records / Republic Records
* Whirlwind - Lainey Wilson
Producer: Jay Joyce
Record Company-Label: BBR Music Group / BMG Nashville
SINGLE OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company-Label(s)]
* A Bar Song (Tipsy) - Shaboozey
Producers: Sean Cook, Nevin Sastry
Record Company-Label: American Dogwood / EMPIRE
* Dirt Cheap - Cody Johnson
Producer: Trent Willmon
Record Company-Label: CoJo Music LLC / Warner Music Nashville
* I Had Some Help - Post Malone, Morgan Wallen
Producers: Louis Bell, Charlie Handsome, Hoskins
Record Company-Label: Mercury Records / Republic Records
* White Horse - Chris Stapleton
Producers: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton, Morgane Stapleton
Record Company-Label: Mercury Nashville
* you look like you love me - Ella Langley, Riley Green
Producer: Will Bundy
Record Company-Label: SAWGOD / Columbia Records
SONG OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Songwriter(s)/Publisher(s)/Artist(s)]
* 4x4xU - Lainey Wilson
Songwriters: Jon Decious, Aaron Raitiere, Lainey Wilson
Publishers: Louisiana Lady; One Tooth Productions; Reservoir 416; Songs of One Riot Music; Sony/ATV Accent
* The Architect - Kacey Musgraves
Songwriters: Shane McAnally, Kacey Musgraves, Josh Osborne
Publishers: Songs for Indy and Owl; Sony/ATV Cross Keys Publishing
* Dirt Cheap - Cody Johnson
Songwriter: Josh Phillips
Publishers: Warner-Tamerlane Publishing; Write or Die Music; Write the Lightning Publishing
* I Had Some Help - Post Malone, Morgan Wallen
Songwriters: Louis Bell, Ashley Gorley, Hoskins, Austin Post, Ernest Keith Smith, Morgan Wallen, Chandler Paul Walters, Ryan Vojtesak
Publishers: Bell Ear Publishing; Master of my Domain Music; Poppy's Picks; Sony/ATV Cross Keys Publishing; Universal Music Corporation
* you look like you love me - Ella Langley, Riley Green
Songwriters: Riley Green, Ella Langley, Aaron Raitiere
Publishers: Back 40 Publishing International; Langley Publishing; One Tooth Productions; Sony/ATV Tree; Warner-Tamerlane Publishing Corp
MUSIC EVENT OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company-Label(s)]
* Cowboys Cry Too - Kelsea Ballerini, Noah Kahan
Producers: Kelsea Ballerini, Noah Kahan, Alysa Vanderheym
Record Company-Label: Black River Entertainment
* I Had Some Help - Post Malone, Morgan Wallen
Producers: Louis Bell, Charlie Handsome, Hoskins
Record Company-Label: Mercury Records / Republic Records
* I'm Gonna Love You - Cody Johnson, Carrie Underwood
Producer: Trent Willmon
Record Company-Label: CoJo Music LLC / Warner Music Nashville
* we don't fight anymore - Carly Pearce, Chris Stapleton
Producers: Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne, Carly Pearce
Record Company-Label: Big Machine Records
* you look like you love me - Ella Langley, Riley Green
Producer: Will Bundy
Record Company-Label: SAWGOD / Columbia Records
VISUAL MEDIA OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Producer(s)/Director(s)/Artist(s)]
* 4x4xU - Lainey Wilson
Producer: Jennifer Ansell
Director: Dano Cerny
* Dirt Cheap - Cody Johnson
Producer: Dustin Haney
Director: Dustin Haney
* I'm Gonna Love You - Cody Johnson, Carrie Underwood
Producers: Christen Pinkston, Wesley Stebbins-Perry
Director: Dustin Haney
* Think I'm In Love With You - Chris Stapleton
Producers: Wes Edwards, Angie Lorenz, Jamie Stratakis
Director: Running Bear (Stephen Kinigopoulos, Alexa Stone)
* you look like you love me - Ella Langley, Riley Green
Producer: Whale Tale Music
Directors: Ella Langley, John Park, Wales Toney
ARTIST-SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR
Luke Combs
* ERNEST
* HARDY
Morgan Wallen
* Lainey Wilson
SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR
* Jessi Alexander
* Jessie Jo Dillon
* Ashley Gorley
* Chase McGill
* Josh Osborne
NOMINEES IN NUMERICAL ORDER
Ella Langley (8): Female Artist of the Year; New Female Artist of the Year; Single of the Year; Song of the Year (Artist & Songwriter nominations); Music Event of the Year; Visual Media of the Year (Artist & Director nominations)
Cody Johnson (7): Entertainer of the Year; Male Artist of the Year; Single of the Year; Song of the Year; Music Event of the Year; Visual Media of the Year (x2)
Morgan Wallen (7): Entertainer of the Year; Male Artist of the Year; Single of the Year; Song of the Year (Artist & Songwriter nominations); Music Event of the Year; Artist-Songwriter of the Year
Lainey Wilson (7): Entertainer of the Year; Female Artist of the Year; Album of the Year; Song of the Year (Artist & Songwriter nominations); Visual Media of the Year; Artist-Songwriter of the Year
Chris Stapleton (6): Entertainer of the Year; Male Artist of the Year; Single of the Year (Artist & Producer nominations); Music Event of the Year; Visual Media of the Year
Riley Green (5): Single of the Year; Song of the Year (Artist and Songwriter nominations); Music Event of the Year; Visual Media of the Year
Post Malone (5): Album of the Year; Single of the Year; Song of the Year (Artist and Songwriter nominations); Music Event of the Year
Kelsea Ballerini (4): Entertainer of the Year; Female Artist of the Year; Music Event of the Year (Artist and Producer nominations)
Luke Combs (3): Entertainer of the Year; Male Artist of the Year; Artist-Songwriter of the Year
Kacey Musgraves (3): Female Artist of the Year; Song of the Year (Artist and Songwriter nominations)
Josh Osborne (3): Song of the Year (Songwriter nomination), Music Event of the Year (Producer nomination), Songwriter of the Year
Jelly Roll (3): Entertainer of the Year; Male Artist of the Year; Album of the Year
ERNEST (2): Song of the Year (Songwriter nomination); Artist-Songwriter of the Year
Ashley Gorley (2): Song of the Year (Songwriter nomination); Songwriter of the Year
Noah Kahan (2): Music Event of the Year (Artist and Producer nominations)
Megan Moroney (2): Female Artist of the Year; Album of the Year
Carly Pearce (2): Music Event of the Year (Artist and Producer nominations)
The Red Clay Strays (2): Group of the Year; New Duo or Group of the Year
Shaboozey (2): New Male Artist of the Year; Single of the Year
Zach Top (2): New Male Artist of the Year; Album of the Year
Carrie Underwood (2): Music Event of the Year; Visual Media of the Year
Gavin Adcock (1): New Male Artist of the Year
Jessi Alexander (1): Songwriter of the Year
Kassi Ashton (1): New Female Artist of the Year
Kristian Bush (1): Album of the Year (Producer nomination)
Brooks & Dunn (1): Duo of the Year
Brothers Osborne (1): Duo of the Year
Ashley Cooke (1): New Female Artist of the Year
Dan + Shay (1): Duo of the Year
Dasha (1): New Female Artist of the Year
Devin Dawson (1): Album of the Year (Producer nomination)
Jessie Jo Dillon (1): Songwriter of the Year
Flatland Cavalry (1): Group of the Year
HARDY (1): Artist-Songwriter of the Year
Little Big Town (1): Group of the Year
Chase McGill (1): Songwriter of the Year
mgk (1): Album of the Year (Producer nomination)
Jessie Murph (1): New Female Artist of the Year
Muscadine Bloodline (1): Duo of the Year
Old Dominion (1): Group of the Year
Rascal Flatts (1): Group of the Year
Restless Road (1): New Duo or Group of the Year
Morgane Stapelton (1): Single of the Year (Producer nomination)
Ryan Tedder (1): Album of the Year (Producer nomination)
Treaty Oak Revival (1): New Duo or Group of the Year
The War And Treaty (1): Duo of the Year
Tucker Wetmore (1): New Male Artist of the Year
Bailey Zimmerman (1): New Male Artist of the Year
The 2025 ACM Studio Recording Awards and Industry Awards will be presented to recipients at the 18th Academy of Country Music Honors, a special event held annually in August in Nashville. More details about this year's show will be announced in the coming months.
STUDIO RECORDING AWARDS:
BASS PLAYER OF THE YEAR
* J.T. Cure
* Mark Hill
* Rachel Loy
* Tony Lucido
* Craig Young
DRUMMER OF THE YEAR
* Fred Eltringham
* Tommy Harden
* Evan Hutchings
* Aaron Sterling
* Nir Z
ACOUSTIC GUITAR PLAYER OF THE YEAR
* Tim Galloway
* Todd Lombardo
* Mac McAnally
* Bryan Sutton
* Ilya Toshinskiy
PIANO/KEYBOARDS PLAYER OF THE YEAR
* Dave Cohen
* Ian Fitchuk
* Billy Justineau
* Gordon Mote
* Alex Wright
SPECIALTY INSTRUMENT PLAYER OF THE YEAR
* Dan Dugmore
* Jenee Fleenor
* Josh Matheny
* Justin Schipper
* Kristin Wilkinson
ELECTRIC GUITAR PLAYER OF THE YEAR
* Kris Donegan
* Jedd Hughes
* Brent Mason
* Sol Philcox-Littlefield
* Derek Wells
AUDIO ENGINEER OF THE YEAR
* Brandon Bell
* Drew Bollman
* Josh Ditty
* Buckley Miller
* F. Reid Shippen
PRODUCER OF THE YEAR
* Dave Cobb
* Ian Fitchuk
* Charlie Handsome
* Jon Randall
* Alysa Vanderheym
INDUSTRY AWARDS:
CASINO OF THE YEAR - THEATER
* Deadwood Mountain Grand - Deadwood, SD
* Foxwoods Resort Casino - Mashantucket, CT
* Harrah's Cherokee Casino Resort - Cherokee, NC
* The Theater at Virgin Hotels - Las Vegas, NV
* Yaamava' Theater - Highland, CA
CASINO OF THE YEAR - ARENA
* Golden Nugget Lake Charles - Lake Charles, LA
* Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena - Atlantic City, NJ
* Harveys Lake Tahoe - Stateline, NV
* Mystic Lake Casino Showroom - Prior Lake, MN
* Turning Stone Resort Casino - Verona, NY
FESTIVAL OF THE YEAR
* C2C Country to Country - London, England
* CMC Rocks - Ipswich, Queensland
* Stagecoach Festival - Indio, CA
* Two Step Inn - Georgetown, TX
* Windy City Smokeout - Chicago, IL
FAIR/RODEO OF THE YEAR
* Calgary Stampede - Calgary, AB
* California Mid-State Fair - Paso Robles, CA
* Cheyenne Frontier Days - Cheyenne, WY
* Minnesota State Fair - Falcon Heights, MN
* Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo - Houston, TX
CLUB OF THE YEAR
* Billy Bob's Texas - Fort Worth, TX
* Brooklyn Bowl - Nashville, TN
* Cain's Ballroom - Tulsa, OK
* Georgia Theatre - Athens, GA
* Joe's on Weed St. - Chicago, IL
THEATER OF THE YEAR
* The Caverns - Pelham, TN
* MGM Music Hall at Fenway - Boston, MA
* The Met Philadelphia - Philadelphia, PA
* The Rave/Eagles Club - Milwaukee, WI
* Tennessee Theatre - Knoxville, TN
OUTDOOR VENUE OF THE YEAR
* BankNH Pavilion - Gilford, NH
* CMAC - Constellation Brands Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center - Canandaigua, NY
* Saint Augustine Amphitheatre - St. Augustine, FL
* The Wharf Amphitheater - Orange Beach, AL
* Whitewater Amphitheater - New Braunfels, TX
ARENA OF THE YEAR
* Dickies Arena - Fort Worth, TX
* Moody Center - Austin, TX
* TD Garden - Boston, MA
* Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center - Knoxville, TN
* Van Andel Arena - Grand Rapids, MI
DON ROMEO TALENT BUYER OF THE YEAR
* Deana Baker
* Bobby Clay
* Gil Cunningham
* Weston Hebert
* Stacy Vee
* Taylor Williamson
PROMOTER OF THE YEAR
* Brent Fedrizzi
* Alex Maxwell
* Patrick McDill
* Anna-Sophie Mertens
* Rich Schaefer
* Aaron Spalding
