Alabama Announce 2025 Tour

(AP) Get ready for an unforgettable night of music from the undisputed greatest country rock band of all time. This year, Alabama brings their electrifying live show back for a limited number of dates. Alabama, the most iconic band in country music history, today announced the first leg of its Live In Concert 25 tour, sponsored by Kenworth.

Alabama founders Randy Owen and Teddy Gentry will bring this year's tour to Phoenix, AZ; Lincoln, CA; Wichita, KS; Bonner Springs, KS; Bradley, IL; Creighton, PA; Redding, CA; Old Washington, OH; York, PA and more. The band is also headed north to Canada for a stop in Windsor, Ontario.

"There's nothing I look forward to any more than performing the songs our great fans have made hits and some surprises along the way," says Owen. "Every show I count as one more beautiful blessing! Much love to you, our fans! Looking forward to seeing all of you on the tour!

"We are eager to get back on the road and make more cherished memories with each of you," adds Gentry. "It is a joy to play for our followers and friends who have supported us through thick and thin. We can't wait to reconnect and share the music that brought us all together."

Owen and Gentry have enlisted Lorrie Morgan, Pat Green, Eddie Montgomery, Lee Greenwood, Jamey Johnson, Ned LeDoux, BlackHawk and Alex Miller as supporting talent for various dates on the tour.

ALABAMA LIVE IN CONCERT 25 TOUR DATES:

April 17 - Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center (w/ Lorrie Morgan)

April 19 - Lincoln, CA - Thunder Valley Casino Resort (w/ Lorrie Morgan)

April 27 - Wichita, KS - Intrust Arena (w/ Eddie Montgomery)

May 23 - Bonner Springs, KS - Azura Amphitheater (w/ Lee Greenwood)

May 25 - Ridgedale, MO - Thunder Ridge Nature's Arena (w/ Pat Green)

June 5 - Windsor, Ontario, Canada - The Colosseum at Caesars Windsor

June 7 - Bradley, IL - Bradley 316 Festival (w/ Eddie Montgomery)

June 14 - Creighton, PA - Iron City Stage at Pittsburgh Brewing Company

(w/ Jamey Johnson)

June 18 - Redding, CA - Redding Civic Auditorium (w/ Eddie Montgomery)

June 20 - Sparks, NV - Nugget Event Center (w/ Ned LeDoux)

July 19 - Old Washington, OH - Old Washington Music Fest

July 25 - York, PA - York State Fair (w/ Alex Miller)

Aug 9 - Galva, IL - The Back Road Music Festival (w/ BlackHawk)

Aug 28 - Allentown, PA - The Great Allentown Fair

Related Stories

FattMack And Lil Tony 'Hit It' With New Collaboration

Lynyrd Skynyrd Inducted Into Florida Arts Hall of Fame

Watch Chris Janson Team With Alamaba For 'Christmas In Dixie'

Chris Janson Teaming Up With Alabama For 'Christmas in Dixie'

News > Alabama