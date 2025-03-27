Amy Irving Shares Punk-Rock Revamp of Willie Nelson-Penned 'If You Want Me To Love You I Will'

(MPG) Academy Award-nominated actress and singer Amy Irving has shared "If You Want Me To Love You I Will," the latest single from her forthcoming album Always Will Be, out April 25 via Queen Of The Castle Records/Missing Piece Records.

Originally written by Willie Nelson for Irving to sing in their 1980 film Honeysuckle Rose, this infectious punk-rock revamp arrives with a high-octane music video featuring styling and makeup by singer-songwriter Shamir.

The new song was featured at People who spoke with Irving about Always Will Be and praised its "kaleidoscope of different genres." "If You Want Me To Love You I Will" is one of many renditions from her longtime friend Nelson's iconic catalog that comprises her new album, with special guests including Steve Earle, Amy Helm, Louis Cato, Chris Pierce, Lizzie No and Nelson himself.

"Willie wrote me a sweet song to sing to him in the movie Honeysuckle Rose," says Irving about the new single. "In my band and Goolis' hands, it ain't too sweet anymore! I had so much fun shooting this video and giving this song new life for my album."

"I feel so incredibly honored to have been asked to style and do makeup for Amy and the band," says Shamir. "Being trans myself, it was important to me to use this opportunity to spotlight a trans designer. Everyone in the band is wearing a top designed by Philadelphia-based trans designer Allegra Pronesti, and the white balaclava Jules [Goolis] wears was hand-crocheted by me mere days before the shoot."

"What Amy and Goolis did with this song is nothing short of alchemy and I felt so lucky to be able to direct this video," says Gabriel Barreto. "We were honored to have Shamir Bailey come in to do styling and makeup that frankly gave the video a texture and tone I only saw in my head at first, and Shamir made that a reality. Between getting to shoot this at Brooklyn's Spaceman Sound (where we cut the record), having my friends Francis Ceschin as cinematographer, and Shamir creating the looks with Jules Bartkowski (Goolis himself) editing, this was an embarrassment of riches as a director."

"If You Want Me To Love You I Will" follows the tender "I Wish I Didn't Love You So" (feat. Steve Earle) and the bittersweet "Always Will Be" (feat. Amy Helm), which garnered praise from Variety, Holler, The Bluegrass Situation and more. The origin of Always Will Be begins with Irving and Nelson's decades-long friendship after meeting while shooting Honeysuckle Rose. Following a duet reimagining of his song "I'm Waiting Forever," Nelson proposed that Irving record an album entirely of his work. She took him up on the offer, collaborating again with bandleader Goolis (Jules David Bartkowski) for these 10 genre-defying tracks.

Over Irving's prolific career, she has been heralded as a "revelation" by Time, while Variety dubbed her "a gifted stage actress of uncompromising integrity." In February, her beloved, critically acclaimed film Crossing Delancey was added to the Criterion Collection. She recently spoke with Vulture about "the New York rom-com classic" and this prestigious honor.

Irving will be performing album release shows at New York City's City Winery on May 4 with guest performances by Steve Earle and Amy Helm, followed by a stop at Levon Helm Studios in Woodstock, NY on May 31.

Recently, Irving invited The New York Times into her rustic, barn-style home, which includes a designated music area with Nelson's guitar that he gave her during the filming of Honeysuckle Rose.



Always Will Be Tracklist:

1. It's a Dream Come True (feat. Lizzie No)

2. Yesterday's Wine (feat. Goolis)

3. I Guess I've Come to Live Here In Your Eyes (feat. Chris Pierce)

4. I'd Have To Be Crazy

5. If You Want Me to Love You I Will

6. I Wish I Didn't Love You So (feat. Steve Earle)

7. Getting Over You (feat. Goolis)

8. Everywhere I Go (feat. Louis Cato)

9. Always Will Be (feat. Amy Helm)

10. Angel Flying Too Close to the Ground (feat. Willie Nelson)

Related Stories

News > Amy Irving