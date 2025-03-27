Braxton Keith Shares 'Cozy' Video

(Warner Music Nashville) Braxton Keith dodges punches and pool balls in the official music video for his twangy warning song "Cozy," out now. With over 50 million streams and counting, the track is off his recently released label debut EP, Blue. Billboard lauded the five-song-set as "a slab of stone-cold country...forged from the depths of the Texas honky-tonk circuit, [which] highlights Keith's unmistakable, conversational singing style."

This Friday, the rising artist will share a new track, "Bye In Goodbye." Written by Keith and Gunnar Latham, the song is the first of a new batch of "hardcore, traditional country music" (Rolling Stone) to come this year from the Texas native.

Keith, part of a new generation of country singer-songwriters leading a revival of its core creative tenants, will take the stage at festivals and headline shows across the country this spring and summer.

