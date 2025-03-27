Corey Kent Celebrates Major Milestones

() Corey Kent celebrated exciting career milestones this week, with Sony Music Nashville surprising him with plaques to commemorate the achievements.

The hitmaker was recognized for amassing one billion career streams as well as having his No. One song "Wild As Her" be certified 3x platinum by the RIAA.

At the gathering, Kent addressed everyone in the room, sharing, "I know it takes a lot of people to make all of this happen and it has completely changed my life. It has changed the way that I'm able to provide for my wife and kids and I don't take it lightly so thank you."

Watch the special moment HERE

