Employed To Serve Reveal New Single 'Breaks Me Down'

(FP) Employed To Serve release their new single, "Breaks Me Down," the third track from their forthcoming album, 'Fallen Star,' set for release on April 25th via Spinefarm. The new single is accompanied by a performance video taken in the studio.

Frontwoman Justine Jones comments on the new single: "'Breaks Me Down' deals with the uncertainty of death and what it means for us left here on earth when someone you love passes beyond the veil.

"It is something we will all experience at some point in our lives and yet there is no one handbook that can guide you through the experience of grief. That being said, it makes life more precious and motivates you to make the most of the time we have with the people we love."

"We want to fly the flag for heavy metal and the traditions that it holds," offers guitarist and songwriter Sammy Urwin, "But at the same time we want to play our part in taking things forward."

Since meeting in their teens on the outskirts of London, vocalist Justine Jones and guitarist / co-vocalist Sammy Urwin have had their sights fixed on the road ahead. At first, it was all about standing with the local scene bands they admired, but before long they were forging a path of their own, lifers with a mission, evolving from the feral mathcore of their early EPs to detonating a full-throttle career high with 2021 album, 'Conquering'.

And now there's 'Fallen Star', an 11-track tour-de-force that sees the collective Employed To Serve vision refined to an even sharper degree.

Produced and mixed by Lewis Johns, a longstanding presence behind the desk, it features a number of special guests, including Killswitch Engage's Jesse Leach on "Whose Side Are You On?" and Svalbard's Serena Cherry on "Last Laugh".

'Fallen Star', the band's third album via Spinefarm, is a record of dizzying diversity, yet also one that is utterly uncompromising. Taking a deliberately different path to the cathartic anger of fan favourite release, 'The Warmth of a Dying Sun' (2017), 'Fallen Star' focuses on positive themes, such as finding inner confidence, sticking fearlessly to beliefs and embracing the power that flows within a tight-knit group.

