Foreigner Strike Gold With 'Can't Slow Down'

(VM) Foreigner is thrilled to announce that their three-disc set, Can't Slow Down, has officially achieved Gold certification from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). The set, which includes twelve brand new songs, a collection of remixes, and a live DVD, has added a major milestone in the band's illustrious career.

Originally released on September 29th, 2009, Can't Slow Down is a comprehensive package that showcases Foreigner''s dynamic range, from remixed hits recorded by the original band to an epic live performance video and twelve new songs featuring Kelly Hansen's stellar vocals. The new songs include "In Pieces" and "When It Comes To Love" which were both featured in the Top 20 on the Adult Contemporary charts.

The new song set was produced by Mick Jones and Marti Frederiksen. The new recording of "'Fool For You Anyway," a song that originally appeared on Foreigner's first album was produced by the legendary Mark Ronson. The band lineup for this release includes: Mick Jones, Kelly Hansen, Jeff Pilson, Tom Gimbel, Michael Bluestein and Brian Tichy.

Said Mick Jones, "I am so thrilled that Foreigner has received this milestone recognition for an album that contained twelve entirely new songs from the current Foreigner. It is especially important to me since my stepson, Mark Ronson, produced 'Fool For You Anyway' for this record. His amazing talents as an artist, producer, and songwriter continue to make me so proud."

"I am blown away at the news of this fantastic accomplishment! Mick Jones and Marti Frederiksen did such an amazing job producing this record, and being a co-writer and singing all the lead vocals has been a high point for me professionally," said Foreigner lead singer Kelly Hansen. "I am so looking forward to continuing my journey with this incredible band. Some issues have forced me to limit appearances outside of the USA this year and this means unfortunately, I will miss Foreigner's South American run.

"However, our incredible bandmate Luis Maldonado has been recording some of our hits in Spanish and he will be handling most of the vocals along with Lou Gramm who will be guesting with Foreigner for those shows. I know they will smash it!"

Foreigner will be continuing their successful trek on the road across the globe this year, featuring live performances of tracks from the Can't Slow Down album among many others.

