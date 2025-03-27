Harem Scarem Streaming 'Better The Devil You Know' Video

(FP) Canadian hard rockers Harem Scarem unveil their new single "Better The Devil You Know", taken from their highly anticipated new album 'Chasing Euphoria', set for release on April 25, 2025 via Frontiers Music Srl. The new single is accompanied by a music video.
Vocalist Harry Hess comments on the new single: "We are very excited to share our new single 'Better The Devil You Know' with everyone. We'll be playing this one live on our upcoming tour. Turn it up loud, see you on the road."
Harem Scarem is finally back with their highly anticipated return album 'Chasing Euphoria,' their first new album in 5 years. Their new record is an absolute belter for all melodic hard rock fans and shows clearly why when a discussion arises on who are the current heavyweights of the melodic hard rock scene, the list of names being bantered about cannot avoid a mention of HAREM SCAREM.
'Chasing Euphoria' brings back the band's classic sound and shows a band at the top of their game. A cohesive unit still able to deliver a power-rock-packed punch, swaggering riffs, and hooks to die for. Harry Hess and Pete Lesperance, without a doubt, show the world that their partnership still works!
