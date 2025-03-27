Kesha Teams with T-Pain For 'YIPPEE-KI-YAY'

(BHM) Kesha is proud to announce the release of her long-awaited new album, . (PERIOD), arriving Friday, July 4 on her own Kesha Records (distributed via ADA Worldwide, the independent label and artist services arm of Warner Music Group). Pre-orders/pre-saves are available now HERE.
. (PERIOD) is heralded by today's premiere of the thrilling new single, "YIPPEE-KI-YAY. (ft. T-Pain)." Produced by Pink Slip (Ava Max, Jason Derulo) and Nova Wav (Beyonce, Rihanna), "YIPPEE-KI-YAY. (ft. T-Pain)" is available now at all DSPs and streaming services.
Kesha's sixth studio album, . (PERIOD) - yes, it's just a period. - is an unapologetic, unfiltered declaration of artistic freedom and fearless authenticity from the 2x GRAMMY Award-nominated pop icon. Conceived, co-produced and co-written by Kesha, the 11-song collection transcends pop norms to create a raw, daring, and intensely personal sonic journey, a defiant act of self-expression that refuses to adhere to expectations or play it safe. More than just a new album, . (PERIOD) is Kesha at her most powerful best, turning her experiences into vibrant, audacious art with a spiked heel at the neck of pop culture.
Among its many exhilarating highlights, . (PERIOD) includes 2024's blockbuster hits "JOYRIDE" and "DELUSIONAL," both available everywhere now. Currently boasting over 103M streams at Spotify alone, "JOYRIDE" proved a true sensation since its Independence Day release, reaching #6 on Billboard's "Bubbling Under Hot 100 Singles" and "Hot Dance/Electronic Songs" along with the top 30 on "Pop Airplay" and chart success around the world from the UK to New Zealand. Produced by Zhone and co-written by Kesha, Zhone, and Madison Love, the track marked the triumphant first chapter of a milestone new era for Kesha, celebrating both her long overdue empowerment as an independent artist as well as a powerful sonic evolution following 2023's critically acclaimed fifth studio album, Gag Order. Along with its popular achievement, "JOYRIDE" has been met by high-profile critical applause from the likes of Rolling Stone, Variety, and Vulture, to name only a few. Perhaps NYLON said it best: "Everything about 'JOYRIDE' is a trip...The original glitter-faced party animal of the 2010s is back with a fiery vengeance."
"JOYRIDE" joined by an equally acclaimed official music video streaming now on YouTube. Directed by Dimitri Basil (Kylie Minogue, Vance Joy), Cooper Roussel (Unknown Mortal Orchestra, Miami Horror), and Laura Gorun (Joywave, Kings of Leon), the high-octane visual received wide-ranging attention from major publications and top online outlets around the globe, including Billboard, Vulture, and Rolling Stone, the latter of which raved, ""Kesha is taking her foot off the brakes and going full-speed ahead on her new video for 'JOYRIDE.' The video sees Kesha racing through the desert in a hot red convertible while being chased by a helicopter, gun-toting assassins, and a shirtless dude hell-bent on catching up to the pop diva."
