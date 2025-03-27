Larkin Poe Gearing Up For The Bloom Tour

(BHM) Larkin Poe - the GRAMMY Award-winning duo of Georgia-bred, Nashville-based multi-instrumentalist sisters Rebecca and Megan Lovell - will kick off their Bloom Tour 2025 on April 8 in St. Louis, MO, in support of their recently released album, Bloom.

The tour will span nearly two months, taking the band from coast to coast with stops across the country. Before hitting the road, Larkin Poe will perform at the sold-out Woofstock at City Winery in Nashville with Emmylou Harris on March 31.

Bloom is now in the top 5 for the second week after debuting in the top 10 at #8 on the Americana Music charts. The band's lead single, "Easy Love Pt.1" has also made a strong impact at Americana Radio and has been in the #7 spot for six weeks.

Since releasing the album the band has received praise from CLASH, Forbes, Guitar World, Nashville Scene, No Depression, NPR, Premier Guitar, Relix, SPIN, Rolling Stone, Tennessean, as well as appearances on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, NPR's Mountain Stage and many more.

MARCH

31 - Nashville, TN - Woofstock at City Winery with Emmylou Harris

APRIL

8 - St. Louis, MO - The Hawthorn *

10 - Kansas City, MO - The Truman *

11 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre *

12 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot *

15 - Boise, ID - Treefort Music Hall *

17 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox *

18 - Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom *

19 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom *

22 - Grass Valley, CA - The Center for the Arts *

23 - Los Angeles, CA - The Fonda Theatre *

25 - San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore *

26 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues *

27 - Santa Barbara, CA - Arlington Theatre *

MAY

8 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer ^

9 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club ^

10 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza ^

12 - Boston, MA - The Wilbur ^

14 - Toronto, ONT - The Concert Hall ^

16 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue ^

17 - Chicago, IL - The Vic Theatre ^

22-26 - Cumberland, MD - DelFest †

29 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium

30 - Atlanta, GA - The Eastern

31-June 1 - Lexington, KY - Railbird Music Festival

JUNE

1 - Asheville, NC - The Orange Peel

22 - Asbury Park, NJ - Asbury Lanes

JULY

23-27 - Floyd, VA - FloydFest †

SEPTEMBER

4-7 - Las Vegas, NV - Big Blues Bender †

OCTOBER

3 - Miramar Beach, FL - Moon Crush Avett Moon

9-12 - Nashville, TN - Tommy Emmanuel's Guitar Camp

17 - Manchester, UK - Manchester Academy

18 - Glasgow, UK - O2 Academy

19 - Bristol, UK - Bristol Beacon

21 - London, UK - Eventim Apollo

22 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Institute

24 - Paris, France - Salle Pleyel

25 - Tilburg, Netherlands - 013 Poppodium

26 - Cologne, Germany - E-Werk

28 - Oslo, Norway - Sentrum Scene

29 - Stockholm, Sweden - Circus

30 - Frederiksberg, Denmark - Falkoner Center

NOVEMBER

1 - Berlin, Germany - Tempodrom

2 - Warsaw, Poland - Klub Stodola

4 - Vienna, Austria - Gasometer

5 - Munich, Germany - Tonhalle

8 - Geneva, Switzerland - Salle De L'Alhambra

9 - Nimes, France - La Paloma

12 - Lisbon, Portugal - Coliseu Dos Recreios

14 - Madrid, Spain - Sala Riviera

15 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz 1

16 - Bordeaux, France - Le Rocher de Palmer

18 - Clermont-Ferrand, France - Le Cooperative de Mai

19 - La Rochelle, France - La Sirene

21 - Antwerp, Belgium - De Roma

* w/ Special Guest Parker Millsap

^ w/ Special Guest Amythyst Kiah

† Festival Appearance

