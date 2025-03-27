Larkin Poe Gearing Up For The Bloom Tour

(BHM) Larkin Poe - the GRAMMY Award-winning duo of Georgia-bred, Nashville-based multi-instrumentalist sisters Rebecca and Megan Lovell - will kick off their Bloom Tour 2025 on April 8 in St. Louis, MO, in support of their recently released album, Bloom.
The tour will span nearly two months, taking the band from coast to coast with stops across the country. Before hitting the road, Larkin Poe will perform at the sold-out Woofstock at City Winery in Nashville with Emmylou Harris on March 31.
Bloom is now in the top 5 for the second week after debuting in the top 10 at #8 on the Americana Music charts. The band's lead single, "Easy Love Pt.1" has also made a strong impact at Americana Radio and has been in the #7 spot for six weeks.
Since releasing the album the band has received praise from CLASH, Forbes, Guitar World, Nashville Scene, No Depression, NPR, Premier Guitar, Relix, SPIN, Rolling Stone, Tennessean, as well as appearances on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, NPR's Mountain Stage and many more.
MARCH
31 - Nashville, TN - Woofstock at City Winery with Emmylou Harris
APRIL
8 - St. Louis, MO - The Hawthorn *
10 - Kansas City, MO - The Truman *
11 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre *
12 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot *
15 - Boise, ID - Treefort Music Hall *
17 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox *
18 - Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom *
19 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom *
22 - Grass Valley, CA - The Center for the Arts *
23 - Los Angeles, CA - The Fonda Theatre *
25 - San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore *
26 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues *
27 - Santa Barbara, CA - Arlington Theatre *
MAY
8 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer ^
9 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club ^
10 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza ^
12 - Boston, MA - The Wilbur ^
14 - Toronto, ONT - The Concert Hall ^
16 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue ^
17 - Chicago, IL - The Vic Theatre ^
22-26 - Cumberland, MD - DelFest †
29 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium
30 - Atlanta, GA - The Eastern
31-June 1 - Lexington, KY - Railbird Music Festival
JUNE
1 - Asheville, NC - The Orange Peel
22 - Asbury Park, NJ - Asbury Lanes
JULY
23-27 - Floyd, VA - FloydFest †
SEPTEMBER
4-7 - Las Vegas, NV - Big Blues Bender †
OCTOBER
3 - Miramar Beach, FL - Moon Crush Avett Moon
9-12 - Nashville, TN - Tommy Emmanuel's Guitar Camp
17 - Manchester, UK - Manchester Academy
18 - Glasgow, UK - O2 Academy
19 - Bristol, UK - Bristol Beacon
21 - London, UK - Eventim Apollo
22 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Institute
24 - Paris, France - Salle Pleyel
25 - Tilburg, Netherlands - 013 Poppodium
26 - Cologne, Germany - E-Werk
28 - Oslo, Norway - Sentrum Scene
29 - Stockholm, Sweden - Circus
30 - Frederiksberg, Denmark - Falkoner Center
NOVEMBER
1 - Berlin, Germany - Tempodrom
2 - Warsaw, Poland - Klub Stodola
4 - Vienna, Austria - Gasometer
5 - Munich, Germany - Tonhalle
8 - Geneva, Switzerland - Salle De L'Alhambra
9 - Nimes, France - La Paloma
12 - Lisbon, Portugal - Coliseu Dos Recreios
14 - Madrid, Spain - Sala Riviera
15 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz 1
16 - Bordeaux, France - Le Rocher de Palmer
18 - Clermont-Ferrand, France - Le Cooperative de Mai
19 - La Rochelle, France - La Sirene
21 - Antwerp, Belgium - De Roma
* w/ Special Guest Parker Millsap
^ w/ Special Guest Amythyst Kiah
† Festival Appearance
