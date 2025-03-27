Maren Morris Previews New Album With 'Carry Me Through' Video

(Columbia) Maren Morris has released the first song from her upcoming album D R E A M S I C L E, titled "carry me through". The Greg Kurstin-produced single is a stripped-back ballad tinged with gospel and soul as Maren reflects on navigating a dark place and finding the strength to pull herself out - a theme of resilience that runs throughout the entire album.
The official video illustrates the message even further - once Maren sees that she herself is all she needs, her world goes from black and white to full glowing color.
Maren says: "This was written in early 2023 before a lot of things went down. I really do think sometimes songs are premonitions. I wanted to address some anxieties I was having but also give myself some peace by saying 'it's not all on you right now. lean on safe people.' Listening to it brings me a little bit of peace, and I hope it does the same for others out there."
Maren Morris Announces New Album 'D R E A M S I C L E'
Julia Michaels And Maren Morris Team Up On The Tonight Show
Julia Michaels Teams With Maren Morris For 'Scissors'
Maren Morris Gets Funky With 'People Still Show Up'
KISS Army Storms Vegas Official Details Announced- AC/DC High Voltage Dive Bar Coming To U.S. Tour Stop- Foreigner Strike Gold With 'Can't Slow Down'- more
Lamb Of God's Randy Blythe Fuels Alien Weaponry's 'Taniwha'- Sublime In The Studio With Travis Barker and John Feldmann- more
Kesha Teams with T-Pain For 'YIPPEE-KI-YAY'- Amy Irving Shares Punk-Rock Revamp of Willie Nelson Song- more
60th ACM Awards Nominations- Luke Combs, Alabama Announce 2025 Tour- Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan Lead Country Calling Lineup- Kenny Chesney- more
Quick Flicks: The Million Eyes of Sumuru
Bob James & Dave Koz - Just Us
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Spring In To Travel With These Items
Dr. John - Gris-Gris Gumbo Ya Ya: Singles 1968-1974
Foreigner Strike Gold With 'Can't Slow Down'
Pink Floyd Preview 'Brain Damage' Studio Recording From Pompeii concert film
Wednesday 13 Unleashes 'In Misery' Video
Tsar's Debut Album Coming To Vinyl For 25th Anniversary
Slaughter's Revolution Comes To Vinyl With Limited Edition Reissue
Employed To Serve Reveal New Single 'Breaks Me Down'
AC/DC High Voltage Dive Bar Coming To U.S. Tour Stop
Pierce The Veil Ink Deal With Kobalt