Maren Morris Previews New Album With 'Carry Me Through' Video

03-27-2025
(Columbia) Maren Morris has released the first song from her upcoming album D R E A M S I C L E, titled "carry me through". The Greg Kurstin-produced single is a stripped-back ballad tinged with gospel and soul as Maren reflects on navigating a dark place and finding the strength to pull herself out - a theme of resilience that runs throughout the entire album.

The official video illustrates the message even further - once Maren sees that she herself is all she needs, her world goes from black and white to full glowing color.

Maren says: "This was written in early 2023 before a lot of things went down. I really do think sometimes songs are premonitions. I wanted to address some anxieties I was having but also give myself some peace by saying 'it's not all on you right now. lean on safe people.' Listening to it brings me a little bit of peace, and I hope it does the same for others out there."

