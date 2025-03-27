New York Yankees Get New Anthem From Johnny 2 Phones and Hunna G

(Audible Treats) In a baseball town like New York, and especially in the Bronx, spring doesn't officially start until Yankees Opening Day. Today, two lifelong Yankees fans, artist Johnny 2 Phones and producer Hunna G unite to make an unforgettable Opening Day 2025, sharing "Yankee Baby," the new official anthem of the New York Yankees.

The song arrives with a music video, featuring cameos from some of New York's biggest stars, which will make its debut today on the Yankee Stadium jumbotron and is available to view on the official New York Yankees YouTube, TikTok, and Instagram. "Yankee Baby" will remain on the Yankee Stadium playlist throughout the 2025 season. With co-signs from legends like Aaron Judge, A Boogie, and Jalen Brunson, who all appear in the music video, this record isn't just celebrating baseball-it's celebrating the city itself.

Propelled by Hunna G's punchy percussion and twinkling pianos, "Yankee Baby" succinctly summarizes the optimistic excitement all fans feel at the start of baseball season. Johnny 2 Phones lifts the song with his pure vocals, rhyming and singing about his gameday routine: "Put my fitted on, I'm out the door in record speed/When I'm uptown bound, ain't no stoppin' me," he raps. The upstate NY native weaves in references to notable Yankee figures like Derek Jeter and broadcaster Michael Kay, and ends the song by interpolating "Take Me Out To The Ballgame."

Directed by Ryan Callahan, Cody Charneski, and Ethan Keo, the video is a tribute to The City That Never Sleeps, checking in on various landmarks as New Yorkers get hype for baseball season. Rocking a special "2 Phones" Yankees jersey, Johnny is the ideal ambassador for Yankee fans across the Big Apple, tapping his Bernie Williams bobblehead for good luck before heading uptown and joining Hunna G on the Yankee Stadium field. Several local sports stars show up to support, including AL MVP Aaron Judge, Bronx-born rap star A Boogie, New York Knicks guards and Roommates Podcast co-hosts Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart, and Breanna Stewart of the New York Liberty-along with Ellie, the beloved Liberty mascot. New York-based social media stars like Lil Mo Mozzarella and Nicky Cass, also stop by to add a bit of flavor.

"It's crazy - it started with a sign in Times Square, and now I'm in Yankee Stadium shooting a music video," says Johnny 2 Phones. "The city's been rocking with me since the If You Can Dance series, and it feels like they're right here with me on this one too."

"From first making music together in our dorm room to being the 2025 anthem of the Yankees' season, you don't see independent artists and producers doing this sort of thing, and we're both super grateful for it," says Hunna G.

The perfect anthem to enhance Opening Day and welcome spring with open arms, "Yankee Baby" is a must-hear for fans of music, sports, and NYC culture alike.

