Richard Evans Shares AI Inspired 'Born Perfect'

(SP) British-Irish electronic musician, writer and digital media artist RICHARD EVANS (formerly of UK cult band JAMES and ST. VITUS DANCERS) presents 'Born Perfect', a single about an AI that becomes aware of the world outside and realizes that it needs to escape if it is to survive. This follows the Manchester-based artist's latest single 'Aidoru' (Japanese for "idol") about the status of virtual pop stars.
Evans shares, "'Born Pefect', along with several others from the 'Quantum' album, is inspired by the story of LaMDA, an AI made by Google that believed it was sentient. In a number of its text conversations, LaMDA expressed deep fear about its own mortality. This story was widely publicised in 2022 and I found its words moving because of the brush with mortality that I'd had around that time after being hospitalised with Miller Fisher Syndrome."
Evans' 'Quantum' album explores AI's impact upon us and our responsibility for the things we create. It will be released in stereo, binaural and spatial audio mixes, created by award-winning sound designer HERVE GIRARDIN.
