Steve Aoki Remixes Aespa's New Single 'Whiplash'

(SSML) International K-Pop hitmaker aespa is unstoppable in their new English version of their hit single "Whiplash" - out now via SM Entertainment / Virgin Records. In addition to the English version, the fierce K-pop group has also released a remixed version by 2x Grammy-Nominated DJ and producer, Steve Aoki and a sped up version of the English single.

Recognized as one of The New York Times' Best Songs of 2024, the original hit single, "Whiplash," took the world by storm amassing over 150 million views on YouTube and entering the Billboard World Albums and Global 200 Charts. The sassy house record with a punchy bass beat includes lyrics that ooze the 'it girl' confidence befitting of a K-Pop group that has been smashing records consistently over the past year.

Taking the track to higher levels, Steve Aoki, the renowned DJ and producer, has lent his signature sound to the already exhilarating dance-pop anthem for 'Whiplash (Steve Aoki Remix)'. With his masterful touch, Aoki infuses the track with pulsating beats and infectious energy that elevates the single to new heights.

"We're so excited to share these new versions of 'Whiplash' with our global Mys and to have Steve Aoki remix the song," shared aespa. "The new English version and remix have a different charm from the original and, since it's a song we can now sing with even more global Mys, we're excited for the day we get to perform it on stage."

"I'm so excited to team up with aespa on 'Whiplash,'" shared Steve Aoki. "The original already has such an electrifying energy, so getting to collaborate with the group to bring a fresh new vibe to the record was a fun creative challenge."

The English release of "Whiplash" builds on the momentum of a phenomenal 2024 for the group that has seen the release of their 5th mini-album "Whiplash - The 5th Mini Album," which debuted at number 1 on iTunes's Worldwide Album chart, and their first full-length album, "Armageddon" which featured the viral single "Supernova." "Supernova" spent 15 consecutive weeks at No. 1 on Korea's domestic music streaming platforms Melon and Genie - setting a record on Melon for the longest-running number one in the platform's history.

Boasting a following of well over 37.5M followers across social media, aespa just wrapped their North American leg of their highly anticipated second world tour "2024 - 25 aespa LIVE TOUR - SYNK : PARALLEL LINE." On March 29, aespa will receive the Group of the Year honor at Billboard's Women in Music, for their groundbreaking achievements in music and international recognition.

Related Stories

News > aespa