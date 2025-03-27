Sunday Mornin' Country 2025 Initial Lineup Revealed

(BNPR) Sunday Mornin' Country returns this year with another full lineup of the best Country and Gospel artists, who will be singing songs of inspiration in a wholesome, family-friendly atmosphere. This year's event will take place Sunday, June 8th, at 4:00 PM on the Grand Ole Opry House stage. Once again, the legendary Brenda Lee will serve as host.
"Sunday Mornin' Country is such an honor to be a part of! It's a great day of fellowship between entertainers, and it means so much to us all! We love sharing God's Word through song, and we are all so blessed to be able to share it through Sunday Mornin' Country," shared Cutter & Cash and The Kentucky Grass.
"I have been playing the Sunday Morning Country show since the Hee Haw days when Joe Babcock recruited me. I must say that I love the show and look forward to it every year!" exclaimed Charlie McCoy
"Sunday Morning Country is a very special event. A chance to come together on the Opry stage and share songs and message of God's Love." Shared John Berry. "I am thrilled to be invited again to be a part of this special day!!
Artists and performances for this special celebration event include Brenda Lee, Charlie McCoy, Cowboy Joe & The Babcocks, Cutter & Cash and The Kentucky Grass, Dianne Sherrill, Holly Watson, John Berry, John McCuen, Melanie Walker, Jonnie W., Mandy Barnett, Music City Quartet, Ray Stevens, Tennessee River Boys, The Kody Norris Show and The Fox Brothers with more names to be announced soon.
Past years' performers have included the talents of Jeannie Seely, The Isaacs, William Lee Golden and The Goldens, Cutter & Cash and The Kentucky Grass, John Berry, Skeeter Davis, Roy Acuff, Lynn Anderson, Jason Crabb, Chris Young, Jimmie Wayne, The Oak Ridge Boys, Roy Clark, Freddy Hart, Grandpa Jones, Charlie McCoy, Vestal Goodman, Paul Richey, Marty Raybon, Ricky Skaggs, Connie Smith, Rhonda Vincent, The Whites, Tammy Wynette, Brenda Lee, Linda Davis, Jean Shepard and many others.
Sponsored by the Nashville-based nonprofit Music City Christian Fellowship, the concert wraps up the week at the end of CMA Music Fest each year, leaving fans and guests with an uplifting memory of Nashville. Sunday Mornin' Country is the longest-running Country/Gospel event during the music festival.
Order tickets on www.opry.com or call 1-800-733-6779.
