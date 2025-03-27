The Tisburys Share 'A Still Life Without You'

(SC) The Tisburys share a music video for their new single "A Still Life Without You" from upcoming album A Still Life Revisited out April 25 on Double Helix Records and SofaBurn Records.
"A Still Life Without You" leans back into the band's alt-country roots with twangy instrumentation, a folk story style of songwriting, and a guest appearance by Philadelphia lap steel legend Mike Brenner (of Marah, Songs: Ohia, & Wild Pink).
"I wanted to write a story song for this record", says singer-songwriter Tyler Asay. "It's about two people finding each other after a series of disastrous relationships & the appearances of fate". The music video uses archival footage shot while the band was recording the album and was edited by Asay's wife, Kathleen.
While their last album (2022's Exile On Main Street) channeled '90s radio rock such as Gin Blossoms and The Replacements, A Still Life Revisited pushes into the aughts with the rustic bombast of millennial indie such as Frightened Rabbit and The Hold Steady. With themes that tackle memory & chosen family, A Still Life Revisited overflows with songs that find home in both packed dive bars and stadiums. It's about looking back at your life, the choices and decisions you've made, and celebrating where you ended up today. The album was mixed by Phil Joly (The Strokes, Daft Punk, Lana Del Rey), mastered by Ryan Schwabe (Beach Bunny, Slaughter Beach Dog, Hop Along). A Still Life Revisited by The Tisburys is out Friday, April 25 on Double Helix Records and SofaBurn Records.
