Tsar's Debut Album Coming To Vinyl For 25th Anniversary

(MPG) Omnivore Recordings has announced Tsar's self-titled debut album will receive its first-ever vinyl release on May 2, commemorating the album's 25th anniversary.

Formed in the late 1990s, Tsar gained attention after a residency at Silver Lake, California's iconic Spaceland club, and burst onto the music scene with their eponymous debut album on Hollywood Records in 2000. Produced by Rob Cavallo (Green Day, Goo Goo Dolls, My Chemical Romance) and mixed by Chris Lord-Alge (Bruce Springsteen, U2, Madonna), the album was an immediate critical sensation, even winning two awards from L.A.'s New Times magazine.

Material from the album was featured in James Gunn's Super and prominently in American Psycho 2, as well as on television in shows including NCIS, Veronica Mars, and more. The band toured with New York Dolls, Social Distortion, Marvelous 3, and even Duran Duran.

Now, a true candidate in the "But, have you heard this?" discussion, Tsar returns for its 25th anniversary, with a first-ever vinyl release, pressed on white vinyl. A holy grail for fans of the glam meets punk meets garage meets bubblegum meets arena rock saviors, Tsar now fits perfectly on your turntable and in your ears. Where it belongs.

