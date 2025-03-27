Wednesday 13 Unleashes 'In Misery' Video

(Napalm Records) Currently hitting venues across North America on his "There's No Such Thing As Monsters" tour celebrating 20 years of Transylvania 90210, world-renowned fearsome frontman Wednesday 13 returns with the second single cut from his new full-length album, Mid Death Crisis, set to drop on April 25, 2025 via Napalm Records.
Following acclaimed, ultra-catchy latest single "When The Devil Commands", brand new second single "In Misery" is a spooky rager, scratching the itch of both goth-punk and sleaze metal while deftly ebbing and flowing amid heavy genre influences and an earworm hook!
Wednesday 13 comments about "In Misery": "There are too many love songs out there about people confessing their love to one another. I wanted to do the exact opposite, and confess the misery of being in a bad relationship. Hopelessly, madly in misery with someone. I see it every day, people miserable together. I see it almost as much as I see people happily together. Some people enjoy misery, and this song is about enjoying that misery as much as someone in Love."
